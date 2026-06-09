Bears Listed as Top Landing Spot for No. 1 Unsigned Player Under 30

The Chicago Bears have the right to be concerned about cornerback Kyler Gordon dealing with lingering soft-tissue injuries, who signed a three-year, $40 million deal just one offseason ago.

Gordon, 26, missed 14 games in 2025 with two stints on IR, dealing with groin, hamstring, and calf injuries. Fast forward to OTAs, he is dealing with a soft-tissue injury, and Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune commented on his situation.

“If he has another injury-wrecked season, I don’t see how they can bring him back with no more guarantees left in his deal.”

Gordon also was not on the field for Day 1 of minicamp.

There’s a lot of uncertainty with Gordon, and even guys like Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson. That said, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the Bears as the top landing spot for who they believe is the number one player unsigned under the age of 30, former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Bears Listed as Top Landing Spot for CB Trevon Diggs

Knox provided more reasoning on what makes Trevon Diggs a top option available on the open market.

“…Diggs is a former All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler at a premium position. He’ll only turn 28 in September, and if he can stay healthy, he can again become a reliable long-term starter and an impact defender. Diggs should interest most teams looking for cornerback help, but given his risk-reward play style, he’d make the most sense in a familiar system.”

The reason why the Bears make sense is that Al Harris, who coaches up Chicago’s DBs, was the one who coached Diggs in Dallas and made him an All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.

Diggs may never be the same player he once was, but with Harris coaching for the Bears, there’s a chance the 28-year-old could bounce back in a familiar system in Chicago.

A Lot of Questions in the Cornerback Room

The good news for the Bears is that Jaylon Johnson, who only appeared in seven games in 2025, was off to a hot start in minicamp with two interceptions.

Al Harris made some comments regarding Johnson.

“I have no doubt that, fully healthy or whatnot, we’ll get what we need to see. Got no doubt about that at all.”

Aside from Johnson, it just feels like a big mess in the cornerback room.

Is Kyler Gordon going to shake off all these injuries?

Are we going to see Tyrique Stevenson prove he deserves a second contract?

Will Terell Smith be able to bounce back from a season-ending injury?

What should we expect from rookie CB Malik Muhammad?

On paper, it looks like the Bears have one of the top cornerback rooms in the NFL. But when all the other factors start to come into play, there’s room for concern. Adding a guy like Trevon Diggs could be a good addition, but then again, he’s also someone who’s regressed since his All-Pro days.

If the Bears can sign Diggs to a one-year, prove-it deal, then there should be some interest.