Bears’ Gervon Dexter Trade Hands Rising Rookie the Opportunity of a Lifetime

The Chicago Bears just traded Gervon Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons, and that move could give rookie defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg a massive opportunity.

Chicago agreed to send Dexter to Atlanta for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dexter started all 17 games for the Bears last season and finished with a career high six sacks, so moving on from him this close to the regular season was a big decision. But the Bears had already been giving van den Berg a chance to prove he could handle more…

The sixth round pick has consistently stood out throughout training camp and the preseason. Chicago has given him first team reps as head coach Ben Johnson recently said the rookie was “firmly in the mix” for a spot in the defensive line rotation.

Now Dexter is gone. That leaves van den Berg with a much clearer path to meaningful snaps as a rookie.

Jordan van den Berg has already caught the Bears’ attention

The Chicago Bears highlighted Jordan van den Berg as one of six players to watch in the preseason finale, describing his performance throughout training camp and the preseason as impressive while pointing to his quickness and nonstop motor.

Johnson has been even more enthusiastic: “He’s a beast,” Johnson said of van den Berg. “This guy … he’s an incredible athlete.”

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had already shown similar excitement as well about van den Berg before training camp, saying the rookie’s movement skills, power, athleticism, effort and toughness stood out.

Then van den Berg went out and started getting opportunities with the first team. That matters a lot more now.

Sure trading Gervon Dexter doesn’t automatically mean van den Berg will replace him. Chicago still has Grady Jarrett, Neville Gallimore and Kentavius Street, along with James Lynch, available along the interior. The Bears also acquired Phillips in the Dexter trade, addressing some of their depth at cornerback.

Still, Dexter’s departure creates snaps. And van den Berg has already done enough to put himself in position to take advantage of them.

A big role for the rookie

If the Chicago Bears didn’t believe Jordan van den Berg was ready for a larger role, moving a 25 year old defensive tackle who started every game last season would be a much harder decision to make.

Instead, the Bears made the move after spending weeks watching van den Berg compete against NFL players.And now he has an opportunity that probably wasn’t available when training camp began.

Sure the Bears are taking a gamble by moving on from Gervon Dexter. But they may also be betting on something they have seen developing right in front of them.

Jordan van den Berg has gone from an interesting sixth round pick to a player with a legitimate chance to become part of Chicago’s defensive line rotation from Day 1. With Dexter now in Atlanta, that chance just got a whole lot bigger.

Now comes the hard part: Proving the Bears were right to trust him.