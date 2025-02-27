Hi, Subscriber

Bears Get Crushing News on Top Target Ahead of Free Agency

Ben Johnson, Bears
Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears won’t be signing offensive guard Trey Smith, or at least they won’t be doing so this offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced their intentions to use the franchise tag to keep Smith off the free agent market in 2025 just five days before the deadline to do so. It was a move that many cap analysts didn’t expect Kansas City to make considering it will cost the Chiefs approximately $23.5 million.

“The Chiefs plan to franchise tag the guard, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation,” according to NFL.com. “[The] sides have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term solution, or Smith would play 2025 on a one-year deal.”

Kansas City is already cash-strapped with just $7.4 million in salary cap space as of Thursday, February 27. However, an expected league-wide cap bump of around $25 million may have been enough to embolden the Chiefs to overpay Smith on a one-year basis after the failures of their offensive line in the Super Bowl cost them a three-peat and NFL history earlier this month.

Chicago was the prime candidate to swoop in and steal Smith with a potential offer of over $100 million across a five-year contract, which would have made him the highest-paid player at the position in league history. The Bears have nearly $79 million in cap space as of now, which will jump to more than $100 million ahead of the official start of free agency on March 12 via the cap increase.

The news of Smith’s tagging is a monster blow to Chicago, which allowed the most sacks in the NFL last season (68) and is prioritizing an overhaul of its offensive line under new head coach Ben Johnson.

Free Agent O-Line Options Thin After Trey Smith

Trey Smith

Smith, a former sixth-round pick out of Tennessee, earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024. He has also started in three consecutive Super Bowls and has won two rings with the Chiefs.

He would have stepped into the Bears huddle as easily the best player on the offensive line, even if guard Teven Jenkins stays in Chicago next season, which is unlikely.

It is unclear where the Bears might look next to improve the unit. Ronnie Stanley and Cam Robinson are the next two highest-rated free agent linemen, per ESPN’s rankings, though both play offensive tackle.

Will Fries of the Indianapolis Colts could be an option coming off a leg injury in 2024, or perhaps Mekhi Becton who found new life with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Perennial All-Pro Zack Martin decided to retire at age 34 following an injury-plagued campaign with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bears Must Lean on Draft Picks to Rebuild Offensive Line

Teven Jenkins Teven Jenkins Contract Bears Contract Extensions Chicago Bears News

Bringing back Jenkins could make more sense now that Smith isn’t an option. But while successful on the field, Jenkins has missed 23 games in his first four seasons and hasn’t been reliable enough from a health standpoint.

Instead Chicago is more likely to focus on upgrades to the offensive interior via the draft in April, in which the team owns pick Nos. 10, 39 and 41 across the first two rounds.

The Bears also need to add an elite pass rusher to the fold this offseason and could focus on that objective via free agency while focusing on the offensive line rebuild in the draft.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

