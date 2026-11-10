Bears’ Tyson Bagent Trade Window Reopens Hours Before NFL Deadline

If the Chicago Bears are open to moving quarterback Tyson Bagent after last week’s trade buzz, they may have just found a new suitor hours before the NFL deadline.

Bagent became the subject of trade speculation last week when Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora reported that the Baltimore Ravens “initiated trade talks” with the Bears about the possibility of acquiring their No. 2 quarterback in the wake of losing starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley to significant injuries.

The Ravens do have a link to Bagent with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who worked with him in the same role in Chicago during Ben Johnson’s first season in 2025.

Ultimately, the Ravens opted to acquire veteran Jacoby Brissett as their fill-in starter from the Arizona Cardinals, who had benched him for veteran Gardner Minshew.

In an interesting turn of events, though, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Minshew will likely need season-ending surgery after tearing his UCL during Week 9’s start, potentially creating a new Bagent suitor who had previously reported interest.

Offseason Trade Rumors Linked Tyson Bagent to Cardinals

Getty Tyson Bagent had rumored trade interest from the Cardinals in the 2026 offseason.

Bagent might seem like a long-shot option for the Cardinals in their current predicament, but the trade speculation has at least some prior basis.

Back in February, when the Cardinals were still figuring out their 2026 quarterback plans, longtime Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro reported that the team was “intrigued” with Bagent as a potential trade target.

Weeks later, Bears general manager Ryan Poles confirmed that they had received trade interest in Bagent earlier in the offseason — though he did not specify which teams.

The link is still a little flimsy. But if the Cardinals had interest in Bagent before and are looking on the trade market for a Minshew replacement to carry them through the second half of the 2026 season, perhaps they will call the Bears before the deadline.

Bears Trade Deadline: Could Another QB Draw Interest?

Getty Bears quarterback Case Keenum could also draw interest before the NFL trade deadline.

The Bears will likely be busy working the phones in the remaining hours before the NFL trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10.

Insiders have frequently suggested that the Bears are still looking for defensive upgrades on the trade market in the 12 days since they traded two first-round picks for superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has already made an impact.

Could Chicago get calls about Case Keenum’s availability, too?

Keenum — the Bears’ third-string quarterback — impressed against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in more than 1,000 days and guiding the Bears to a 27-7 rout.

“[The Bears are] another team that I don’t think would be moving players. But teams always need QB help, and Keenum showed a little something earlier this season in relief of Caleb Williams,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano floated on November 4. “For the right offer, who knows?”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson might not want to meddle with the synergy of his quarterback room, but a strong trade offer for either Bagent or Keenum could persuade Poles and Chicago’s front office to act before the deadline passes today.