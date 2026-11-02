NFL Insider Drops Update on Bears’ Tyson Bagent Trade News

The Chicago Bears have reportedly gained a new trade suitor for backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, but the latest NFL insider update indicates the team would set a steep asking price.

Trade chatter about Bagent erupted on Sunday afternoon when the Baltimore Ravens lost both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley to injuries, forcing them to turn to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to close out Week 8’s loss.

Afterward, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio mentioned on Football Night in America on Sunday night that Bagent would make sense as a trade candidate for the Ravens.

“The Bears have three quarterbacks,” Florio said before Sunday Night Football. “One of them is Tyson Bagent. Declan Doyle, the Ravens’ offensive coordinator, was the Bears’ offensive coordinator last year. Don’t be surprised if the Ravens reach out. Still nine days left in the trade window.”

Florio then updated his hunch with a more concrete report, confirming the Ravens “may explore” a trade for Bagent but that the Bears won’t give him up for cheap.

“The Ravens, we’re told, may explore the possibility of acquiring Bagent,” Florio wrote on November 1. “We’re also told that it won’t be cheap to get him.”

Bears News: Insider Says Bagent is ‘Ravens’ Top Pursuit’

Getty Trade reports have linked the Baltimore Ravens to Tyson Bagent.

Florio isn’t the only NFL insider reporting trade interest in Bagent.

Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora also reported on the Ravens’ growing interest in Bagent after their quarterback injuries. His report, however, indicated that the Ravens are making Bagent their priority target and have already reached out to the Bears.

“The Ravens’ top pursuit is Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, according to multiple high-ranking NFL personnel execs,” La Canfora wrote on November 1. “They have reached out to Chicago, but are in a desperate position, DeCosta already got fleeced trading a second-round pick for a concussed and suspect offensive lineman. Multiple league sources told me through the summer that the Bears were rebuffing all overtures for Bagent (who makes $4M this year and $4M next year), who they believe can be a valuable backup in Ben Johnson’s system.”

The key question is how long Baltimore expects to be without Huntley.

The Ravens have already confirmed they will place Jackson — who suffered a thumb injury to his throwing hand that will require surgery — on injured reserve in the coming days, but the outlook is less clear for Huntley after he exited with a toe injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens believe Huntley suffered a turf toe injury in Week 8’s loss but will have him undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.

If the Ravens catch a break and Huntley’s injury is less severe than expected, then perhaps the trade momentum could die down. Confirming turf toe would only add more fuel to the trade rumors connecting Bagent to the Ravens, though.

What Return Would Bears Seek in Tyson Bagent Trade?

Getty Tyson Bagent has appeared in three games for the Bears in 2026 due to injuries.

From Bagent’s perspective, the Ravens could be an appealing landing spot. He is familiar with Doyle, the chief designer of Baltimore’s 2026 offense. He also hasn’t been shy about his desire to eventually pursue a starting opportunity when the time comes.

If the Bears are still not keen on trading away their backup quarterback, though, they may simply set a high asking price and put the Ravens’ desperation to the test.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs speculated that it would take a second-round pick (or picks of equal value) to pry Bagent loose from the Bears when trade interest swirled last February, but it is unclear if they ever discussed compensation with any teams.

The Bears might also have a tougher time selling a Day 2 price tag after Bagent struggled in his two games filling in for Caleb Williams this season. He threw for a career-high 268 yards in the win over the New York Jets and completed 67.3% of his passes in two games, but he also tossed three interceptions and zero touchdown passes.

The Bears did just turn over their next two first-round picks to acquire defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, though. Perhaps setting a hard Day 2 price is the best play for them.