Bears QB Tyson Bagent Catches Tough Break After Defeating Jets

Quarterback Tyson Bagent threw every one of the Chicago Bears‘ 34 pass attempts in the team’s Week 4 victory over the New York Jets, but he didn’t walk away with the win.

Case Keenum led Chicago to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football six days ago in place of Caleb Williams, who remains out with a hamstring injury, and Bagent after he missed most of that week of practice due to a concussion. Keenum had a monster night, throwing for 247 yards and accounting for three total TDs.

Despite that, Bears head coach Ben Johnson went with Bagent against the Jets on Sunday, October 4. But he put both Keenum and Bagent on the field for the first snap of the game against New York at Soldier Field. Johnson’s decision was a showing of respect and gratitude to the 38-year-old Keenum who had not made a start since 2023 when he was with the Houston Texans.

Because Keenum fielded the first official snap of the contest, which he pitched to D’Andre Swift on a run play, he gets credit for his second consecutive victory. Meanwhile, Bagent’s 25-of-34 effort for 268 yards (and one interception) will count as an appearance but not a win on his NFL resumé.

“According to Elias, because Case Keenum took the first snap of the game, he is credited with the Bears’ 23-12 win over the Jets,” Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported on X.

Tyson Bagent Still Hasn’t Technically Started an NFL Game Since Rookie Year in 2023

Bagent remains 2-2 for his career and has now appeared in 14 games since joining Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

All four of his starts came during his rookie campaign in place of an injured Justin Fields, who was then the Bears’ starter.

Bagent’s career totals include 1,239 yards, three passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also amassed 110 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Bears QB Caleb Williams’ Return Timeline Remains Uncertain, as Packers Loom

Bagent may get his first official start next week against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field unless Williams makes a big leap over the next few days. He is now two weeks removed from a Grade 2 hamstring strain during a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears’ only loss of the season to date.

The Bears chose not to place Williams on the injured reserve list (IR), which indicates that they expect him to be ready to go by Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, if not the Packers on October 11.

Green Bay just picked up its second win of the season, besting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by three points in Florida on Sunday.