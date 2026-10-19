Bears Receive New Trade Take on Colts DT DeForest Buckner

The Chicago Bears should look to bring in additional help before the 2026 NFL trade deadline on November 10th, specifically on the defensive line, and one new intriguing name could emerge as a prime candidate — Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner voiced his frustration following the Colts’ shocking 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans, saying, “I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year.”

Buckner, 32, is playing on the final year of his contract and is slated to become a free agent this offseason. There’s discussion around the league that he could be a trade candidate, especially with the news that the Colts have fired general manager Chris Ballard.

“Firing your GM and not a coach (or coaches) strongly suggests we might be headed for a fire sale here,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder posted on X.

If that’s the case, the Bears should look into a potential trade for the All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

Why the Bears Should Make A Trade for DeForest Buckner

Harrison Graham of Chat Sports believes the Bears should, in fact, go out and make a trade for DeForest Buckner, saying, “He’s having a really good season and would be a notable upgrade at defensive tackle. …He’s got four sacks in six games this year. Playing really, really well. Has always been one of the better pass rushing interior defensive linemen.”

Graham also gave his thoughts on what a potential trade for Buckner could look like.

“I would say he’s like a first-round talent, but he’s 32 years old. He’s on an expiring deal. He’s got a lot of mileage on that body. So I don’t think there’s any chance he’d go for a first-round pick given those stipulations. Probably not a second either. …I would think it’s a third or fourth, probably a third is what Indianapolis would ask for.”

Here’s something else to consider: if the Bears were to trade for Buckner, it’ll only cost Chicago $8.67 million in dead cap hit, and the closer the deadline is, the less money it would cost Chicago if they were to acquire Buckner.

Chicago, as of October 19th, has $9.46 million in cap space according to OvertheCap.com.

More on Buckner and Other Potential Trade Options

Bears fans would certainly hope that general manager Ryan Poles looks into DeForest Buckner’s availability and whether a trade would make sense, but it’s something the Bears should consider.

If not, there could be other options on the defensive line to consider. Just about everyone thinks that Khalil Mack could be a potential trade candidate, considering the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-6 and don’t have much business keeping a 35-year-old pass rusher on the roster.

Mack wouldn’t garner as high a draft pick as Buckner in return, but is three years older and also on an expiring contract.

Perhaps the Chargers are open to trading away Tuli Tuipulotu, their 24-year-old pass rusher who had 13 sacks last season.

Or the Bears look to the Arizona Cardinals and check in on Josh Sweat’s potential availability, even if Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has previously said they don’t plan on trading him away.

Look for the trade market to heat up as the deadline approaches, and it shouldn’t come as a shock if the Bears are buyers this season, especially for someone like Buckner.