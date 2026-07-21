Bears Urged to Steal 66.5-Sack Pass Rusher from Cowboys Ahead of Training Camp

The Chicago Bears‘ inability to secure a new edge presence has been a consistent topic this offseason. The Bears logged only 35 sacks last season. Pro Football Focus graded their pass rush as the eighth-worst across the league. Despite being involved in trade rumors for Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, and Josh Sweat this offseason, nothing has come through. Perhaps the Bears don’t want to invest future capital because they are an up-and-coming team. Fair enough. However, they should still do whatever they can to capitalize on their Super Bowl window after mostly neglecting the pass rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft. That leaves them with free agency.

Despite expressing interest in re-signing with the Dallas Cowboys in December, Jadeveon Clowney remains available.

In the same statement, Clowney stated, “Next year, I just gotta get ready a little earlier, and stay ready.… Maybe sign a little bit earlier and, like you said, I’m trying to go to camp next year, so I can get the rust off me and get going. I’m looking forward to it.”

With camp right around the corner, CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles listed Clowney as the perfect training camp signing for five contenders. Among the teams listed was the Chicago Bears.

Bears Signing Clowney Would Prevent Rival Teams From Landing Him

“The Bears had one of the NFL’s worst pass rushes last year, and while Ben Johnson has pledged internal improvements, Montez Sweat has disappointed in Chicago, Austin Booker is unproven, and Dayo Odeyingbo is coming off a torn Achilles,” Pereles stated. “Clowney would play a big role for this up-and-coming team.”

While landing Clowney would help fix one of Chicago’s most glaring issues, it would also vulture the potential of adding Clowney not only from the Cowboys but also from two of the Bears’ biggest rivals.

Pereles listed the Lions and Packers as two of the other contending teams that could snag Clowney.

Pereles goes on to break down Clowney’s 2025 season and express why teams should be urged to sign him.

Jadeveon Clowney Was Highly Efficient In 2025

“Last year, Clowney didn’t even sign with the Cowboys until Sept. 14. In 13 games, he finished with 8.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four passes batted — all despite playing under 44% of Dallas’ defensive snaps. Pro Football Focus rated him as a top-20 EDGE with the 16th-best pass rush grade. Among nearly 200 players with at least 200 snaps as a pass rusher, Clowney ranked fourth(!) in pressure rate at 19.1%.”

While Clowney is 33 years old, he was extremely productive last season. Spotrac projects him to land a $5.7 million minimum contract on a one-year deal.

Even if the Bears are committed to banking on Booker to break out and Sweat to bounce back next season, a veteran presence like Clowney would certainly be a quality addition to the team.

Other potential free agent options they could look at include Joey Bosa, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd. If the Bears plan on making a move, the sooner the better, as rookies report to Training Camp starting July 25th.