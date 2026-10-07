Bears Trade Pitch Brings in 22.5 Sack Pass Rusher Amid Recent News

The Chicago Bears will likely look to add more talent on defense ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes they’ll be buyers.

“This is clearly a team looking to ascend, rather than regress, from last season’s surprising success,” Graziano wrote. “GM Ryan Poles has been aggressive since he got to Chicago in acquiring players, and the Bears have needs at defensive back and pass rusher. Assuming they survive this current stretch with QB Caleb Williams injured … the Bears should be on the hunt for the player or two they believe can get them over the top.”

That said, who exactly will be available, and are there any trade candidates that the Bears could be interested in? Perhaps one name to keep an eye on is New York Jets pass rusher Will McDonald IV, who ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes “could attract interest in the coming weeks.”

What Will McDonald IV Could Bring to the Bears, and Potential Trade Cost

For starters, who is Will McDonald IV?

A 2023 first-round selection, the 6’4″, 245-lb pass rusher has racked up 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons, including a career-high 10.5 in 2024 (8 sacks in 2025, 22.5 sacks overall in career). However, through the first four games of the 2026 season, he’s been quiet with just one sack and nine pressures.

Part of the reason for a decline in production could be due to New York drafting pass rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Bailey taking the majority of the snaps that McDonald had over the past few seasons.

His snap percentage has gone down from 66% (2024, 2025, respectively) to just 52% in 2026.

Hence, a perfect opportunity for a team like the Bears to come in and snag him for cheaper than expected.

Factoring in his age, production (or lack of in 2026), and contract (5th-year option in 2027), the Bears should be able to get away with sending just one 2027 fifth-round pick.

Because for the Jets, they’ll either have to give him that 5th-year option after the season, or let him walk for nothing in return.

Ben Johnson Comments on Bears’ Defense

The Bears trading for Will McDonald IV would certainly give the Bears some more flair up front when it comes to getting to the quarterback, but maybe the defensive line isn’t where general manager Ryan Poles looks to add talent.

Perhaps it’s in the secondary, or even at linebacker. Regardless, the Bears’ defense is playing good football right now, and Ben Johnson shared his thoughts on that side of the ball.

“DA’s [Dennis Allen] doing a great job of mixing in these coverages. Our guys on the back end are executing them at a really high level. Just being sticky and limiting the throwing lanes. And then I think our rush plan has been outstanding. …I think these guys are all working together at a high clip right now.”