Bears HC Ben Johnson Sends Message on ‘Motivated’ Dayo Odeyingbo

The Chicago Bears’ defense has been playing lights out the past few games, ranking third in the NFL through four weeks in yards allowed per game (282.3). Part of having a great defense is having a collective effort of players exceed expectations, and one who has gone under the radar is pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.

Odeyingbo, who signed a three-year, $48 million deal in 2025, missed the majority of last season after suffering an Achilles injury in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But now he’s back, motivated, and playing at a high level.

Bears HC Ben Johnson Sends A Message on Dayo Odeyingbo

Speaking on October 6th, Bears head coach Ben Johnson spoke on Dayo Odeyingbo’s impact through the first month of the season.

“He’s playing at a really high level. Jeremy Garrett made a comment today when going over grades just ‘The game rewards hard work, and nothing could be truer in Dayo’s case.’ They’re trying to throw a tight end screen and his length’s able to knock that ball down. He’s flashed as an interior rusher all four games this year so far. Really pleased with where he’s at. His high effort, high intensity, it shows up week in and week out.”

In four games, Odeyingbo has racked up three sacks, seven total tackles, seven hurries, one batted pass, and 12 total pressures.

Watching where he lines up, it almost looks like Odeyingbo is better suited in the interior and often finds more success when lined up as a defensive tackle. If that’s the case, the Bears are left with Montez Sweat and Austin Booker at defensive end.

Perhaps the Bears look to add another pass rusher at the trade deadline?

Johnson Comments on Overall Defense

It’s great that Dayo Odeyingbo is showing why he was given a $48 million contract, but it’s more than just his efforts that have the Bears defense playing at another level.

Rookies Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad look like home run selections, and even veterans like Grady Jarrett and TJ Edwards aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

That said, Ben Johnson commented on what the defense has impressed him the most on, saying, “Well, we talk about the number one factor the pass game efficiency on both sides of the ball. And so, to put it in layman’s terms if our quarterback plays better than your quarterback, we have a good shot of winning the ball game. And I felt like the last two weeks in particular, we really affected the quarterback through both the rush and the coverage aspect of it. DA’s doing a great job of mixing in these coverages. Our guys on the back end are executing them at a really high level. Just being sticky and limiting the throwing lanes. And then I think our rush plan has been outstanding. …I think these guys are all working together at a high clip right now.”

The hope is the defense can continue playing at this level, and they will be tested in the coming weeks with matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks.