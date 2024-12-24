Bears Predicted to Lose Pro Bowl Veteran to Eagles in 2025

There were high hopes heading into Keenan Allen’s 2024 season with the Chicago Bears

After a decade with the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen brought his six-time Pro Bowl credentials to Chicago, aiming to elevate the Bears’ offense while providing rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with a security blanket of sorts. But as the season unfolded, it’s fair to say it fell short of expectations.

As Allen is in the final year of his contract, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report doesn’t think he’ll be back in the Windy City in 2025. Holder’s prediction? Allen would make the perfect compliment to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ WR corps.

“Philadelphia has been searching for a third wide receiver to pair with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for a couple of years now and hasn’t had any luck finding a good one. So, the front office could explore the free-agent market for a veteran receiver who is looking to make one final push to get a Lombardi Trophy rather than cashing in and stockpiling targets,” Holder wrote, adding:

“Allen could fit that description, having only made the playoffs three times and never winning a playoff game during his 12 seasons. While the 32-year-old is having a down year in a bad Bears offense, he still has six touchdowns on the campaign and is a year removed from a 1,200-yard performance.”

Keenan Allen’s Price Tag in 2025 Will Have Huge Impact on Whether Bears Re-Sign Him

Allen is set to become a free agent in 2025 after his lone season with the Bears. Despite his previous success with the Chargers, Allen’s performance in Chicago was hampered by injuries and an underperforming offense, leading to a decline in his productivity.

Allen had a slow start to the season due to a heel injury, missing Weeks 2-4. In 13 games for Chicago this year, he has hauled in 62 passes on 110 targets for 694 yards and seven touchdowns. While respectable, those numbers are down from previous seasons.

Arguably most concerning are his drops and low catch percentage. Allen has caught a career-low 56.4% of the passes thrown his way, and he has seven drops on the season, per PFF. Still, he’s got plenty left for a few more years.

While Allen has mentioned he’s absolutely open to “running it back” with the Bears, as he contemplates his next career move, joining the Eagles could present a compelling opportunity for both the veteran wideout and Philly. How much he commands — it’ll have to be far less than the $20 million he made this season — will likely determine where he ends up.

Why Philadelphia Eagles Make Sense as Landing Spot for Keenan Allen

The Eagles have demonstrated a commitment to strengthening their wide receiver corps, as evidenced by their 2024 in-season acquisition of Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders.

Adding a veteran like Allen, known for his precise route running and reliable hands, would complement the existing talents of Brown and Smith. Allen’s experience and skill set could also enhance the Eagles’ passing game, offering quarterback Jalen Hurts a dependable target in critical situations.

Moreover, the Eagles’ offensive scheme, which emphasizes a balanced attack and dynamic passing strategies, aligns well with Allen’s strengths. The veteran wideout’s presence could also serve as a mentorship opportunity for younger receivers on the roster.

Financially, the Eagles are positioned to make strategic acquisitions in the upcoming free agency period. With several players set to become free agents in 2025, including key positions on both offense and defense, the team has the flexibility to allocate resources toward impactful signings.

It’ll be interesting to see what the offseason holds.