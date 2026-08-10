Bears Rookie Wide Receiver Gets Update After Concerning Injury

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of training camp, and with the action continuing to unfold, there are some intriguing position battles taking place. Perhaps the most notable of the bunch is coming at wide receiver, where pretty much every job behind Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III is up for grabs.

Figuring out who the secondary playmakers will be in the passing game for quarterback Caleb Williams is crucial, and what these guys do during training camp will likely determine who has a role in the offense. One guy the Bears have been keeping close tabs on is rookie wideout Zavion Thomas, but he recently suffered a knee injury that was the cause for some concern. However, according to one team insider, Chicago has received some good news on Thomas’ status.

Bears Receive Encouraging Zavion Thomas Injury Update

Chicago made it clear it was going to lean on its youth at wide receiver after it traded D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Odunze and Burden will both see an uptick in snaps moving forward, with Thomas competing alongside guys like Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker, and Scotty Miller for snaps.

A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Thomas has been viewed as a guy who could make a mark for the Bears right out of the gate. He didn’t put up massive numbers in the 2025 campaign, which he spent with the LSU Tigers, as he caught 41 passes for 488 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas is a speed demon who can rip off a big play anytime he touches the ball, and he also has an ability to work as a kickoff and punt returner.

On Sunday, Thomas left early after he suffered a knee injury, which was a pretty noteworthy development when considering how Burden is also dealing with his own health issues. Whereas Burden is going to miss some time, though, the expectation is that Thomas will be back on the field sooner rather than later.

“Some positive news on the Bears wide receiver front. Zavion Thomas, who left practice Sunday during 7 on 7 with a knee injury, isn’t expected to miss much time, per a source,” Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported in a post on X. “I’m told he’s dealing with soreness in his knee and is likely day-to-day in his recovery. He shouldn’t be out long.”

Bears Dodge a Bullet With Zavion Thomas Injury

Moore was outrageously productive for the Bears last year, but he still was a safe option who could make plays in the air. Relying on Odunze and Burden to take on bigger roles is one thing, but finding guys to work as secondary targets is going to be crucial, too. As a third-round pick, Thomas carries some expectations with him, but staying healthy is obviously going to be key.

There’s no sense pushing Thomas to get back on the field until he has fully recovered from his injury at this point in the season, but with Burden out, the door has been opened for him to make a push for a bigger role on offense. Thomas will miss some time, but look for him to be back out on the practice field for Chicago at some point later this week.