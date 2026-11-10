Bengals’ Arnold Ebiketie Trade Comes With Major Catch

The Cincinnati Bengals traded a sixth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. However, the trade might end up costing them their compensatory third-round pick, according to Nick Korte of Over the Cap.

The Bengals traded for a Compensatory Free Agent, so his addition qualifies in the compensatory formula. This will cancel out the third-round pick they were expected to get after losing Trey Hendrickson.

“Arnold Ebiketie was signed as a compensatory free agent by the Eagles,” tweeted Korte. “The Bengals lost 3 CFAs and signed 2 (Cordell Volson not qualifying), thus while they gain a 2027 6th-round pick, they lose a 2027 3rd-round comp pick that was via Trey Hendrickson going to Baltimore.”

He later clarified he meant that the Bengals lost their sixth round pick in addition to the third. Korte went onto retweet the math showing the cancelling of picks.

The team lost Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Noah Fant and Cordell Volson. They signed Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe. The difference was still big enough to get them a third-round pick. With Ebiketie added to the formula, the value is now gone.

Jake Liscow of Locked On Bengals clarified.

“If a Club trades for a player who was a CFA during that League Year… the player will be considered a CFA gained by the acquiring Club and will be included in the Compensatory netting process,” Liscow tweeted.

So, the Bengals did not just trade a sixth-round pick for Ebiketie. They sent a sixth-round pick and a potential third-round pick they were expected to get. That makes it a lot more expensive than initially expected.

Cincinnati Bengals Overpaid for Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie is a former second-round pick, going 38th overall to the Atlanta Falcons. However, he did not quite blossom in his time there. He produced 2.5 sacks as a rookie, but started to come on with six sacks in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024. However, in 2025, he only had two sacks. So, the team elected not to retain him, and he walked in free agency.

The Eagles waited deep into free agency to sign Ebiketie, which is why he is considered a compensatory free agent. The Bengals might not have factored this in.

Ebiketie has zero sacks this season on ten pressures. He is on a one-year deal. This is a fine addition to the depth of the room. However, the trade costing them three rounds of draft capital and a pick is going to make General Manager Duke Tobin look bad.

Bengals Need Edge Depth

The Bengals needed to make a move for edge rusher depth. Myles Murphy and Boye Mafe start, but the team does not have many options after those two. Cashius Howell was placed on the IR and might not be back for a while. Shemar Stewart is looking like a bust. The addition of Ebiketie could lead to the Bengals making a bigger move and trading Stewart.

Perhaps that can make up some of the draft capital that was lost by this costly mistake.