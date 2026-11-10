Bengals Nemesis Amani Hooker Traded to AFC Contender

One of the Cincinnati Bengals’ most frustrating opponents this season is on his way to an AFC contender.

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, who intercepted Joe Burrow three times during Cincinnati’s November 1 victory over Tennessee, is being traded to the Buffalo Bills ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero broke the news on November 10, reporting that the Titans are sending their standout safety to Buffalo.

The move comes just nine days after Hooker delivered one of the most remarkable defensive performances of the NFL season against Cincinnati.

Buffalo, which improved to 7-1 with Monday’s victory over Minnesota, adds a proven defensive playmaker as it pursues a deep postseason run.

For the Bengals, the trade means a defender who recently caused Burrow significant problems is now joining another potential AFC playoff opponent.

Amani Hooker Tormented Joe Burrow Before Bills Trade

Hooker’s performance against Cincinnati was nothing short of extraordinary.

The 28-year-old intercepted Burrow three times in Tennessee’s 43-36 overtime loss at Paycor Stadium on November 1, becoming the first NFL player to record three interceptions in a single game since Jordan Whitehead accomplished the feat in 2023.

He was also the first Titans player with three interceptions in a game since Kevin Byard in 2017.

Hooker recorded his first interception in the opening quarter before adding two more in the third.

The safety finished with six tackles to go along with his three takeaways.

Following the performance, Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh praised Hooker, describing him as a player performing at a Pro Bowl level.

Hooker also offered some insight into his preparation when discussing his success against Burrow.

“He gave me opportunities,” Hooker told Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt.

Despite Hooker’s remarkable individual performance, Burrow overcame his mistakes to lead Cincinnati to victory.

The Bengals quarterback completed 38 of 48 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns, adding a game-winning nine-yard touchdown run in overtime.

The win also highlighted Hooker’s value as a defensive playmaker, particularly against one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks.

Bills Add Bengals Trade Target in Major Deadline Move

Buffalo’s acquisition comes after considerable speculation surrounding Hooker’s future in Tennessee.

The Bengals themselves had been identified as a potential destination for the veteran safety.

On November 4, Heavy examined a proposal urging Cincinnati to pursue Hooker following his dominant performance against Burrow.

The recommendation came from Bengals On SI analyst Mike Santagata, who included Hooker among several defensive players Cincinnati should consider acquiring.

However, Tennessee appeared reluctant to move its veteran safety.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on November 9 that the Titans had received trade inquiries about Hooker but preferred to retain him.

Now, Hooker will follow his former teammate Jeffery Simmons out the door in Tennessee, this time joining a contender in the AFC.

Hooker will join the Bills and help bolster their secondary.

With the Bengals’ sights set on a Super Bowl, there is a real possibility that they could see the Bills in the playoffs.

That would set up another matchup between Burrow and Hooker.

While Burrow helped drag the Bengals to a win against Tennessee, he admitted that throwing three interceptions in a game is not sustainable if the team wants to continue winning.

He might get his chance for revenge with everything on the line.