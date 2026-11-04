Bengals Urged to Pursue $48 Million Star Who Just Tormented Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals could look to bolster their defense ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, and one potential target is a player who just gave Joe Burrow fits.

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker intercepted Burrow three times during Cincinnati’s thrilling 43-36 overtime victory on November 1. Now, just days after that performance, Hooker has been named as a potential trade target for the Bengals.

In a November 4 article for Bengals On SI, analyst Mike Santagata included Hooker among several defenders Cincinnati should consider pursuing.

Hooker signed a lucrative three-year contract extension in September 2025, keeping him under contract through the 2028 season.

The Bengals enter the deadline at 5-2, but their defense has struggled with consistency. Adding an experienced, versatile safety could provide another weapon for a team hoping to compete for a championship.

Amani Hooker Could Give Bengals a Versatile Defensive Weapon

Hooker has clearly shown an ability to be a playmaker on defense.

After his monster performance against Cincinnati, Hooker leads the NFL with 5 interceptions.

Following the game, Titans head coach Robert Saleh praised the safety’s performance.

“Amani is playing at a Pro Bowl level,” Saleh said, according to the Titans’ official website.

Santagata also highlighted Hooker’s ability to play several different roles in Tennessee’s defense as a major reason Cincinnati should consider acquiring him.

Hooker has experience playing deep safety, covering tight ends, lining up in the slot, and even serving as a dime linebacker.

Versatility is something that defensive coordinator Al Golden values highly.

Despite Hooker’s dominant showing, Burrow and the Bengals ultimately took the win. The Bengals now sit at 5-2 while the Titans fell to 1-7.

The Titans’ record raises questions about whether the team could sell at the trade deadline. In Hooker’s case, that could mean joining the very team he just tormented.

Bengals Face Potential Obstacles to Amani Hooker Trade

Although Hooker would bring considerable talent to Cincinnati’s secondary, acquiring him might not be straightforward.

The Titans are sitting at 1-7 and have already demonstrated a willingness to move established veterans, having traded defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before facing the Bengals.

Nevertheless, Tennessee would have to be willing to part with another important defensive player.

Hooker’s contract could also complicate negotiations.

The 28-year-old signed a lucrative extension in September 2025 that included $29 million in reported guarantees. According to Over The Cap, his 2026 cap charge is approximately $12 million, with additional commitments extending through 2028.

Any interested team would have to consider the financial implications alongside the draft capital Tennessee might demand.

There is also no indication that the Bengals have contacted the Titans about Hooker. Santagata’s recommendation is an outside proposal rather than a report of active trade negotiations.

Still, Cincinnati has reason to explore defensive upgrades.

The Bengals surrendered 440 total yards and 36 points to Tennessee on Sunday, allowing a one-win team to push them into overtime despite another explosive performance from their offense.

While star players like Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe were eventually able to help close out the game, the unit has struggled to be consistent on a down-to-down basis.

With the November 10 deadline approaching, the Bengals must decide whether their current roster is equipped for a deep playoff run or whether another defensive addition could help push them over the top.