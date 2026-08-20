Bengals OL Sends Warning to NFL About Cincinnati Defense: ‘Good Luck’

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2026 season with as much pressure on them as any team in the NFL.

After missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, Cincinnati is looking to get back to being Super Bowl contenders. And entering the year, this group has been generating a ton of hype around them.

Following a strong offseason, the Bengals understand that this year is a make-or-break season. The front office addressed the defensive problem, adding multiple veteran players to the unit, including star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Cincinnati believes that this could be the missing piece to finally help them get over the hump of winning a title. But before the goal can be reached, training camp is a good way to get the year started on a high note.

The Bengals just completed a joint practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of their second preseason game. And within, the defense showed out, going up against the Bears.

Bengals OL Sends Message on Defense

After the practice, Bengals offensive lineman Dalton Risner had some interesting comments about the defense. Risner wished opponents “good luck” this coming season in trying to deal with the Bengals ‘ new-look unit.

“Good luck, welcome to our world, that’s what we’ve been doing for three and a half weeks…When I saw Jonathan Allen throwing hump moves, I said have fun,” Risner said. “That’s what we did for three and a half weeks, it ain’t fun is it? So, welcome to our world. The defense is gonna be great this year, they’re gonna do big things for us.”

Risner seems to have the utmost confidence in the group, echoing what others on the team have said. But the defense being better also helps the offense grow, giving the team a more well-rounded approach.

“The competition is what we need; the growth is what we need as an offense,” Risner said.

Can Bengals Get Back to Postseason in 2026?

Everyone in the Bengals locker room knows what is at stake this season. But none more so than quarterback Joe Burrow, who is tired of waiting around.

There have been rumors about Burrow potentially leaving if Cincinnati can’t put it together this season. And after the high-intensity practice, Burrow dropped some thoughts on the upcoming season.

“I’m trying to put it out into the world. I’m trying to manifest it. You can keep pushing it down the road, or you can talk about it now. I’m tired of saying ‘next year, next year, next year.’ This is it.

“We have to step up and make something happen this year. We’re working really hard for it. The urgency is very high in the locker room,” Burrow said. “You can feel it. It’s palpable. As I said, we have to be more consistent on offense. Our standard is so high, but it’s so high because of what we’ve done and what we can do, and so I’m going to continue to push that, and we’re going to keep getting better and see where we’re at Week 1. But I’m so excited for it.”

If Burrow can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for the Bengals this season. But the defense will need to do its part too, and if they can step up, don’t be surprised if Cincinnati is back to making a deep playoff run.