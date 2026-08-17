Bengals Reveal Fun Announcement Before Preseason Game vs Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on the Chicago Bears for the second of three preseason games this season.

Cincinnati was able to grab a win in its first contest against the Detroit Lions, with multiple starters playing in the game. There was a lot to like about the win over the Lions, but the Bengals are now focused on the Bears.

Bengals Make Announcement vs Bears

Ahead of the game, the team has announced the jersey combination. Cincinnati will wear its black home jerseys, with white pants for the game against Chicago.

Against Detroit, the Bengals wore white jerseys in front of the home crowd. This new look will give the Paycor Stadium faithful a chance to see this uniform combo for the first time in 2026.

It remains to be seen if the starters such as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins will take the field against the Bears. But given that they all played in limited series against the Lions, it’s more likely that not.

Cincinnati is looking to get itself going strong early on in the year this season after missing the playoffs in each of the past three years. So playing the starters and allowing them to ramp up before the regular season seems to be one of the smarter things that head coach Zac Taylor can do.

Taylor was very happy with the way that the team played against Detroit, and he’s looking for more in the upcoming contest.