Bengals’ Dexter Lawrence Sends Clear Message on Cashius Howell

The Cincinnati Bengals opened the 2026 preseason by getting a win over the Detroit Lions by a score of 16-14.

This wasn’t a pretty win for Cincinnati, but given that it’s preseason, the team will take the victory. There are building blocks for this team to improve on, but overall, Cincinnati was happy with how the game went.

Within the contest, there were a lot of things for the Bengals to be intrigued about, including the play from rookie pass rusher Cashius Howell. Howell, the Bengals 2026 second-round draft pick, was all over the place against the Lions, showcasing what he can do.

Cashius Howell Stands Out for Bengals

The pass rusher had been earning some major hype all training camp, and he finally got a chance to go against opposing players. In the game, Howell recorded a fumble recovery, but he made his presence known when on the field.

Cashius Howell with the spin move for a half sack. pic.twitter.com/fTlM6IBWFO — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 14, 2026

Dexter Lawrence Throws High Praise on Cashius Howell

After the game, star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was excited to see what Howell could do on the field. The newest star for Cincinnati gave the rookie some high praise following the game.

“He’s good man. I’m excited about him, ” Lawrence said. “He’s high on the board, but still has things to learn. But we all have something to learn.” Lawrence understands what it means to be a talented rookie for a team, with eyes all over him. So for Howell, having someone like Lawrence on the roster could help him become an even better player. Howell reflected on his first NFL game action, with him looking forward to getting more reps in before the season starts.

“Man, it was fun, to get out there and make an impact with the fumble recovery, which is great,” Howell said. “It’s my first game out there, so I’m still getting my feet wet and I still have room to grow.”

The Bengals have been very high on the talent that Howell is, and given his motor on the field, it seems to be warranted. While it’s just preseason, Howell showing out in the first game for Cincinnati should be considered a strong sign for the regular season.

Bengals Season Outlook

With a completely revamped defense, the Bengals have been viewed as a team to watch in the AFC this season. The defense has let this team down over the past few years, but there is finally some hope to build around.

With guys like Lawrence and Howell, the Bengals unit could create problems for opposing teams, leveling the playing field. Cincinnati’s offense should once again be one of the stronger in the NFL, giving this team a chance each time out.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, the Bengals are looking to get back to prove themselves once again. This roster has all the pieces to make it work out, but if Cincinnati were to falter again, major changes are likely coming to the organization following the season.