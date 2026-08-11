Bengals Reveal Jersey Plan For Preseason Amid Joe Burrow News

The Cincinnati Bengals will be kicking off the 2026 preseason this week against the Detroit Lions at home.

Cincinnati will be looking to begin what the organization hopes is a successful season after missing the playoffs for three straight years. This game with Detroit is the first chance for the Bengals to build toward the ultimate goal of trying to win a Super Bowl.

Bengals Preseason Jersey Plan vs Lions

Ahead of the game, the Bengals have announced the jersey plan for the game. Cincinnati will be wearing their white jerseys with black pants for the game.

It’s interesting for the Bengals to wear white at home, even for a preseason game. But this seems to be how Cincinnati is looking to open the preseason.

Will Bengals Starters Play in Preseason?

Like every year, there is always speculation around whether starters will play in the preseason. For the Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor has confirmed that quarterback Joe Burrow and others will indeed play in the preseason.

The preseason is mainly used to help decision-makers around the organization evaluate players on the fringe of the roster. But starters do need a tune-up heading into the season, so most of the time, they play a few drives before sitting the rest of the game.

Cincinnati is looking to start the year on a high note, so making sure that the players are ready to go will be crucial. The Bengals have gotten off to slow starts almost yearly, so the coaching staff is looking to avoid this happening again.

Paying guys like Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Dexter Lawrence could give the stars a chance to get fully ready for the regular season. While preseason games aren’t as intense, it does offer teams the opportunity to play against other competition.

Bengals Defense Under Real Pressure in 2026

For the Bengals, the defensive side of the ball will be key to success. After multiple years of underperforming, the front office finally said enough was enough, adding pieces in the offseason.

Cincinnati traded for Lawrence, sending the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for the star defensive tackle. Lawrence brings more credibility to the defense of the Bengals, offering them a player for opposing teams to center the plan around.

The Bengals also signed pass rusher Boye Mafe from the Seattle Seahawks, giving themselves more of a chance to get into the backfield. Safety Bryan Cook comes over from the Kansas City Chiefs, adding more depth and championship experience to the unit.

Cincinnati feels very good about their chances this season, with players all over the team hyping themselves up. Running back Chase Brown called the defense a top unit in the league, even with them still needing to prove themselves.

2026 will be a make-or-break year for the Bengals all around, with the hope being to get back to the postseason. If Cincinnati falters again, we could see some big changes coming all over the organization from the top down.