Bengals Sleeper Draft Pick Earns Top-10 Praise From ESPN Analyst

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t need a first-round pick to make a potential long-term impact on their offensive line. Instead, they found one of the draft’s most underrated values on Day 2.

With the No. 81 overall selection, the Bengals selected Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild, bringing depth and stability to the position. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed on Monday that Fairchild ranks among the top 10 draft picks made outside of Round 1.

Fairchild was a standout pass protector for the Bulldogs, allowing pressure on just 0.4 percent of pass-block snaps in 2024, per Yates. That level of efficiency put him in elite territory and made him a clear target for a rebuilding Bengals O-line.

What makes this pick even more compelling is Fairchild’s connection to new Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters.

At Georgia, Fairchild played in a system influenced by Peters’ “strike” technique—a method the coach helped develop during his time with the Cleveland Browns and Bill Callahan from 2020-23.

Fairchild’s familiarity with that structure could allow him to adjust quickly at the next level.

The parallels between Fairchild and Wyatt Teller, who blossomed into a Pro Bowl guard under Peters’ guidance with the Browns, have already drawn attention. Both players share similar physical traits and a rugged, no-nonsense play style. The Bengals view Fairchild as a player with the same kind of upside, if developed properly.

This wasn’t just about filling a need. It was about identifying a specific player for a specific coach. In many ways, Fairchild feels like the first true “Peters pick,” and the coaching staff is expected to put him in a position to succeed immediately.

Cincinnati also drafted Jalen Rivers in the fifth round, but Fairchild has already emerged as the more NFL-ready of the two. His ability to read defensive fronts, maintain balance and anchor against power rushers gives him a real chance to earn a starting role during training camp.

Veterans Cordell Volson, Lucas Patrick and potentially Cody Ford will be battling it out with the rookie for reps in training camp.

Head coach Zac Taylor hasn’t confirmed any lineup changes yet, but Fairchild will be in the mix at both guard spots. With the Bengals continuing to build around quarterback Joe Burrow, protecting the interior has become a top priority—especially after recent injury concerns across the offense.

Fairchild may not have had the pre-draft hype of other linemen, but he’s quickly proving to be one of the most well-rounded picks of the class. For a Bengals team that has often struggled to find consistency up front, this selection could be a turning point for the future.

If Fairchild lives up to his scouting profile, the Bengals may have found a long-term answer in the middle rounds—one who fits both the scheme and the culture they’re trying to build.