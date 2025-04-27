Experts Grade the Bengals Final Three Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart in the first round and filled a huge need (an even bigger need if they indeed lose Trey Hendrickson). In the second round, they nabbed Demetrius Knight, Jr. from South Carolina, and then came back to get guard Dylan Fairchild in the third.

So, how did they finish out on Day 3 of the draft? Here is a consolidation of expert opinions on the Bengals big weekend.

Round Four, Barrett Carter, LB Clemson

The Bengals took Barrett Carter out of Clemson in round four of the draft. He’s 6’1″ 230 lbs,. so he’s not the biggest guy, but he’s more of a coverage linebacker than a thumper.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report gives this selection a “B” because of Carter’s work in pass defense.

“Impressive working in space, can cover man or zone, understanding of where quarterback wants to go with the ball,” Sobleski writes.

Ben Baby of ESPN likes that the Bengals continued to add to the defense, specifically at the linebacker position.

“Cincinnati double-dips at linebacker after getting Knight in the second round,” Baby writes. “It sets the Bengals up in future years after losing Akeem Davis-Gaither and potentially Germaine Pratt this offseason. Oren Burks, who signed in free agency, is on a two-year deal. Carter has been active in pass defense, too. He had five or more pass deflections in each of the last three seasons.”

Jalen Rivers and Tahj Brooks bring up the rear

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and the NFL Draft is no different. The Bengals last two picks in 2025 were offensive tackle Jalen Rivers from Miami and running back Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech.

Both seem like positions to be addressed, but let’s see what the experts think:

Round 5, Pick #153 – T, Jalen Rivers Miami Bleacher Report (Brent Sobleski) – A “Thickly built, long arms, large hands, strong anchor, moves people in the run game” CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) – B+ “Stocky blocker who bounced from LT to LG in college. Uses his long levers to his advantage. “

Baby loves the additional depth. Any time you attempt to address offensive or defensive lines, that’s a good thing.

“Cincinnati picks up some additional depth along the offensive line,” Baby writes. “Rivers played left tackle for the Hurricanes last season but should provide positional flexibility for the Bengals, which is paramount for any reserve. He started his Miami career at left guard before finishing at left tackle. He was also teammates with Bengals second-year center Matt Lee at Miami during the 2023 season. Rivers is a piece for 2026 and beyond, considering Cincinnati has only four offensive linemen under contract after this season.”

Round 6, Pick #193 – RB Tahj Brooks Texas Tech USA Today (Ayrton Ostly) – A- “This is a great fit for what the Bengals need in the backfield…The Texas Tech product is quick and powerful with a low center of gravity at 5-foot-9 and 214 pounds.” CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) – B+ “Brooks is a personal favorite among the late round running backs. He is short, but thick through his lower body, which allows him to break arm tackles and explode through run lanes. “

“The Bengals used their final scheduled pick on getting running back depth,” Baby writes. “In addition to Zack Moss and Samaje Perine, Brooks gives the Bengals depth and could replace the role previously held by Trayveon Williams. Brooks is Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher. He also had 20 catches in each of the last three seasons. Given what coach Joey McGuire has done at Tech, he shood be a good fit for Cincinnati’s pass-heavy offense.”