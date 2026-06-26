Bengals Projected to Part Ways With All-Star Wide Receiver

The Cincinnati Bengals received a much-needed infusion of talent this offseason. After three straight seasons of missing the postseason, the Bengals entered free agency among the top 10 teams in available cap space.

Perhaps surprisingly, Cincinnati took full advantage of the opportunity they had and rebuilt the team’s roster. They added a large number of players who project to be impact starters on the 2026 team. While they did lose key contributors, like Trey Hendrickson, the team’s roster on paper should be much improved.

As a result, quarterback Joe Burrow declared this the most talented Bengals team he’s been on since being drafted in 2020. However, additions also lead to more competition for the final roster battles, and perhaps some of the team’s free-agent additions won’t make the roster. Now, one Bengals analyst is predicting that a wide receiver, who received All-Star honors in the Canadian Football League in 2025 won’t make the team.

Cincinnati Bengals 53-Man Roster Projection

Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling released his 53-man roster projection for the upcoming season. For the wide receiver room, Roling predicted six players would make the team, those being: Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Colbie Young and Mitch Tinsley.

As a result, the Bengals would cut ties with: Kendric Pryor, Ke’Shawn Williams, Xavier Johnson, Jordan Moore, Dohnte Meyers and Noah Thomas.

Roling wrote: “Some really tough calls here, but the sudden arrival of Colbie Young and the outbursts from Mitch Tinsley last year lock them in at six, barring a stunning development.”

The Bengals signed CFL All-Star Dohnte Meyers after his strong year in Canada, but the addition of Colbie Young, who the team drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, decreases Meyers’ chances of making the team.

Meyers is a 5-foot-11 wide receiver who recently spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Meyers attended a tryout with the Falcons, but failed to secure a spot on the roster. In 2024, Meyers arrived in the CFL and made a limited impact as he appeared in only four games for the Roughriders.

Meyers took off in the 2025 season as he totaled 1,056 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. For his efforts, he was named a CFL-West All-Star. Additionally, he helped the Roughriders win the CFL Championship. Despite this, Roling is not of the belief that his CFL contributions will be enough to secure him a roster spot.

Bengals Wide Receivers

Both Roling and A to Z Sports Bengals writer John Sheeran had the same six receivers making the team. Regarding the room, Sheeran wrote:

“Iosivas and Jones shined during OTAs and minicamp as the Bengals’ offense looks to be as advertised with all 11 starters back. There’s likely still only room for Tinsley and Young alongside them. Williams and Meyers are the wild cards to remember for their special teams abilities.”

Unlike Roling, Sheeran did include the possibility of Meyers making the team, due to his special teams versatility. In the CFL, Meyers returned 11 kickoffs for 319 yards (29.0 average), and had nine punt returns for 94 yards (10.4).