Bengals Playmaker Tabbed as Breakout Candidate by NFL Analyst After Lost Season

The Cincinnati Bengals endured another disappointing campaign in 2025, which led to them deciding to alter their approach this offseason. With the offense largely set in stone (assuming everyone can stay healthy), the Bengals attacked the defensive side of the ball in the hopes of creating a unit that can properly support Joe Burrow and company.

When Cincy’s offense is humming, it is arguably the best unit in the league. Burrow has two of the top wide receivers in the league (Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) at his disposal, and Chase Brown has turned himself into a star at the running back position. Mike Gesicki has held down the fort at tight end in recent years, but this spot may yield another breakout star in Erick All for the Bengals in 2026.

Erick All Draws Breakout Prediction Before 2026 Campaign

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The Bengals selected All in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to come in and work alongside Gesicki in their tight end room. In his first nine games as a rookie, though, All was actually Cincinnati’s preferred tight end. Sure, he didn’t put up huge numbers (just 20 receptions for 158 yards), but All appeared set to become a key piece of the team’s offense.

Then, All tore his ACL, which caused him to miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign and the entire 2025 season. Considering how All had injury troubles during his time in college, it’s fair to wonder where he stands with the Bengals. Head coach Zac Taylor and company are still high on him, though, so if he’s healthy, he should be in line for a large dose of snaps.

It’s tough to set many expectations for All considering his injury struggles and his limited body of work in the pros, but he looked like he could become a more well-rounded tight end than Gesicki during his brief stint on the field. If you ask Ben Solak of ESPN, he believes that All could enjoy a breakout campaign in 2026 once he returns to action.

“All outsnapped incumbent Mike Gesicki in five of the nine games he played as a rookie and brings a much-needed blocking dimension to Cincinnati’s rushing attack,” Solak wrote. “If he’s healthy, I expect him to lead the TE room in snaps and spring some big plays.”

Bengals Not Giving Up on Erick All Just Yet

All certainly hasn’t had the easiest start to his NFL career, and he’s admittedly a bit of an afterthought entering the new year. All eyes are going to be on guys like Burrow and Chase, but that’s natural considering how talented they are. It’s guys like All, though, who could make the difference for this team.

Cincy has an abundance of star power, but it needs to round out the rest of its roster. Developing a guy like All, who is a strong blocker and has reliable hands, is crucial, even though he is coming off of a serious injury. The Bengals are obviously going to ease him back into the action, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see All announce himself to the rest of the league this upcoming season.