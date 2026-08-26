Bengals Joe Burrow Gets Extra Work With Emerging WR Amid Ja’Marr Chase Concerns

One practice after star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase suffered an injury scare, quarterback Joe Burrow spent 40 minutes after practice working out with another receiver.

Burrow and Dohnte Meyers spent time together, working on routes and building their chemistry. This comes as it looks like Meyers is primed to emerge into a much larger role this season.

“Me and him usually stay after practice, and whether he’s throwing or I’m working on some things I want him to critique or get better at in practice, we just synced up and got some work in together,” Meyers said, being quoted by Jay Morrison.

“I can’t count how many times we’ve done it, but it’s something that happens.”

Meyers is entering his first season with the Bengals. He had previously played in the CFL, after going undrafted out of Delta State. Cincinnati had previously signed with the Bengals on a reserves/futures contract.

“You’re getting reps,” Meyers said. “Pre-practice, you can work on some techniques that you can foresee yourself being in. Then after practice, you want to iron things out that you didn’t perfect or similar looks or things you want to work on, get some extra reps in.

This type of workout wasn’t anything new for Burrow and Meyers. After the team’s first preseason game, Burrow mentioned they’ve had other such throwing sessions.

“I texted him, ‘Hey, are you in town?’” Burrow said. “He’s like, ‘I can be.’ I was like, ‘Can you be here tomorrow at 11?’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ Come to find out he drove from Atlanta that night to be there to throw the next day. That’s the kind of guy that he is. He’s had a great camp. He’s quick, shifty, understands what we’re trying to do. He’s played a lot in the CFL. He’s got a lot of reps under his belt. He’s a guy that we’ve seen a lot out of.”

Meyers is not yet a lock to make the Bengals’ 53-man roster. However, it certainly looks like he’s trending in the right direction and making himself an invaluable option at wide receiver.

The Cincinnati Bengals Got a Positive Ja’Marr Chase Update

When Ja’Marr Chase initially went down awkwardly, it looked like the Cincinnati Bengals may be looking at a massive injury. Luckily, after being looked at, it was revealed that Chase only suffered a relatively minor knee injury.

Chase would later describe it as a hyperextension. That can have a wide range in terms of severity, but it appears Chase’s is on the less severe side of the equation.

“If I had a game tomorrow, I’d play,” Chase said.

Chase would end up sitting out practice for the Bengals on Wednesday. However, it appears that this was largely a precautionary move. The All-Pro should be more than ready to go by the time the season begins.

Ja’Marr Chase Previously Praised Dohnte Meyers

Earlier in August, Ja’Marr Chase made an appearance on Up & Adams. There, despite the Bengals only getting into full swing for Training Camp, Chase shared that Dohnte Meyers had already been impressing him, along with Colbie Young and DJ Turner.

“I can say DJ’s been playing pretty good in camp,” Chase said. “He’s been playing a little different… I’m just saying his play of style has changed a little bit on how he’s playing with himself a little bit more, his confidence a little more. His playing style. I think he’s embracing his style more.”

Chase then turned his attention to the wide receivers. In particular, how Meyers has been able to make plays.

“Colbie [Young] and Dohnte [Meyers],” Chase said. “Colbie’s been making big plays. Dohnte has been making plays with the ones. He has maybe three, four plays out of the whole day with ones. So, that’s a big step.”

None of this is proof that what Meyers is doing in Training Camp will carry over into the regular season. However, these are all good signs that the Bengals have found a diamond in the rough at wide receiver.