The Cincinnati Bengals are being viewed as one of the bigger sleeper teams across the NFL as the new 2026 season gets going.

Cincinnati has completely upgraded its defense this offseason, bringing in multiple veterans to change up the structure. The big domino to fall was the team trading its No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence brings new life to the Bengals defense, with the unit finally having some positivity around it. In addition, the Bengals signed veteran pass rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook, adding to the revamped defensive unit.

The defensive additions have renewed hope around the Bengals entering the season, as the team tries to get back to the postseason. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows that there is pressure on this team to find success this season, but he isn’t backing down from the challenges ahead.

Zac Taylor Admits Mistakes With Cincinnati Bengals

Taylor reflected on the past mistakes he’s made, showing accountability entering a crucial year.

“We know what it takes,” Taylor said. “We know a lot of times why we’ve failed and what we have to do to correct it. Maybe I was blind to things that haven’t enabled us to have the seasons we’ve had. You learn from that experience like anything. I’m going to be a better coach five years from now than I am today.”

Taylor is entering his eighth season as the leading man of the Bengals, but there has never been this type of expectation to win. After missing the postseason in each of the last three seasons, if the team were to falter again, Taylor would likely be looking for a new job.

The Bengals have seen success under the leadership of Taylor, with the coach guiding Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in 2021. Since then, the standard has been set, but the Bengals have yet to get back to the big game.

However, this season, the organization feels confident in itself after a strong summer. Cincinnati brought in multiple leaders into the clubhouse, and the team is banking on this helping the cause.

“So, not only do we add a lot of really talented players, but they’re really good in the locker room, and they’re not afraid to lead and help everybody else get to the next level. So, I just think the combination of everything from the many guys that we’ve added on defense is going to really impact our team in a positive way,” Taylor said.

The Bengals have talent all over the roster, but they’ll need to prove themselves out on the field. As long as injuries don’t play a role, the Bengals could be a sneaky team in the AFC this season.

Cincinnati’s offense should again be a lethal threat for opposing teams to deal with, and the improved defense could change everything. But this year will show a lot about Taylor and whether he is fit to continue on the sidelines with the Bengals past 2026.

Zac Taylor’s Head Coaching Record

Taylor owns a regular-season record of 52-63 with the Bengals, while going 5-2 in the playoffs. 2026 will be a full-circle moment for Taylor, with the team coming off multiple disappointing years.

But the Bengals keep Taylor around for a reason, and only time will tell if that was the correct decision. Week 1 for Cincinnati will be at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13.