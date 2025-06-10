Aaron Rodgers Gets Warning From Browns Star Myles Garrett

Aaron Rodgers will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback next season, and Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is already working on the headstone for his sack graveyard.

After a long wait, Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers, which included an incentive package of $5.85 million.

Garrett brings out his infamous quarterback graveyard at Halloween, featuring headstones of quarterbacks he’s sacked — from Joe Burrow to Lamar Jackson. He’s eager to add a headstone for the four-time MVP.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” Garrett told reporters at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday when asked about Rodgers signing with the Steelers.

Myles Garrett on Aaron Rodgers: “It’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard.” (FYI, he means Halloween graveyard) pic.twitter.com/cggLE6rcb8 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 10, 2025

Garrett is one of the most feared sack artists in the league. He has 102.5 career sacks and has notched at least 14 in each of his last four seasons. Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

The Browns and Steelers will face off in Week 6 in Pittsburgh. They’ll clash again on Dec. 28 in Cleveland.

Myles Garrett Looking Forward to ‘Best Season’ With Browns

Garrett had a dramatic offseason, demanding a trade and hitting the media circuit to push for a move. But in a surprising turn, he shelved those plans and signed a record-breaking four-year extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Now armed with a massive new deal, Garrett is aiming for the best season of his career, a bold goal given the elite standard he’s already set.

“I look forward to having my best season for sure and I think it’s trending that way,” Garrett said. “It’s been really good and I think everything’s pulling in that direction and I like where we are as a defensive unit. It’s really firing, really rolling and I think it’s really clicking as far as the scheme and the plays, especially early on. That’s big.”

The Browns defense is working in some new pieces, most notably first-round defensive tackle Mason Graham and second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

“He’s pretty quiet, but I see him watching and learning a lot. He’s really inquisitive and staying near so he hears every detail,” Garrett said of Graham.

Myles Garrett Embracing Leadership Role With Browns

Garrett’s on-field dominance has never been in doubt. However, his leadership within the Browns organization has often been under scrutiny. After signing his new deal, owner Jimmy Haslam challenged Garrett to step up as a team leader — a challenge Garrett has embraced.

“I don’t feel any ways by him saying it,” Garrett said. “That’s his expectation. It’s been his expectation from the beginning. And I think losing a leader like Nick (Chubb), as well, it definitely puts more of an expectation to gain more leadership in other areas. And he pointed at me and put the red dot on me, and that’s fine, I’ll continue to grow as a leader and as a player, which I expect to every year and do what I can. He gave me that power and I got to be responsible for it.”

Browns minicamp continues through Thursday for Garrett and the rest of the team.