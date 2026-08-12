Adam Schefter Sends Clear Message on Browns Trading QB

The Cleveland Browns have more than one quarterback decision looming, and Adam Schefter believes trading Dillon Gabriel could help clear their crowded depth chart.

Cleveland must first choose between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders for the starting job. The Browns will then have to determine how many quarterbacks they are willing to carry into the regular season, with Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green also on the roster.

“It’s interesting to me that they used a higher draft pick on Dillon Gabriel and he’s not even mentioned as a candidate for the starting job,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up. “It’s down to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, according to Todd Monken. Dillon Gabriel not even in the picture. If he’s not in the picture, wouldn’t it make sense to move off him and make the quarterback room a little less crowded?”

The Browns selected Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders came off the board two rounds later. Cleveland could potentially recover a draft pick by trading Gabriel, who remains on an affordable rookie contract and has starting experience. However, it is unlikely the Browns would receive anything close to the third-round pick they invested in him.

Dillon Gabriel Has Been Stuck in Browns Limbo

Gabriel has spent most of training camp behind Watson and Sanders despite earning praise from Monken. The second-year quarterback has worked exclusively with backups, although his performance earned him a handful of opportunities with the second unit. Monken said Gabriel has made the most of his limited chances.

“Everybody’s competing, but you’re not guaranteed the same amount of reps,” Monken said. “So it’s up to the player to take advantage and maximize those reps, which I feel like Dillon has done.”

Gabriel started six games as a rookie. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, going 1-5 as the starter. A concussion interrupted Gabriel’s run and opened the door for Sanders, who retained the job after Gabriel cleared the league’s protocol.

Gabriel protected the football but struggled to consistently push the offense downfield, averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt.

Browns Preseason Plan Leaves Little Room for Dillon Gabriel

Monken is expected to tell Watson and Sanders after Wednesday’s practice who will start the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

“I have my reasons for how it’s going to go, it’s still a competition,” Monken told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll get a chance to see them both. Every week we’ll assess.”

The starter is expected to play the entire first half. The other quarterback will handle the third quarter. Cleveland will reverse those roles for its second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, allowing Watson and Sanders to receive comparable opportunities with the starting offense.

The arrangement leaves only the fourth quarter for Gabriel and Green, limiting their chances to make an impression. It also reinforces Schefter’s point: Gabriel may be earning praise, but the Browns’ preseason plan shows the starting competition is a two-horse race.