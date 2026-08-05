Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Makes Feelings Clear on Starting Job

Dillon Gabriel remains behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, but the second-year passer is not dwelling on the depth chart.

Gabriel has taken a straightforward approach to his limited opportunities. Rather than worrying about how Cleveland divides the work, he is trying to make every rep count. So far, it’s worked out for the second-year QB.

“I don’t take things personally. It’s a business,” Gabriel said. “I’m focused on what I need to do to get better. That’s all I’m focused on. I’m present with that.”

Gabriel has generated some momentum after opening training camp as the clear No. 3 quarterback. He has gradually received more opportunities, including some work behind the starting offensive line.

“I’m really just focused on mastering my reps,” Gabriel said. “Just master what I can and the reps I do get. Continuing to improve — that’s always what it’s been about.”

Gabriel made six starts as a rookie, completing 59.2% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. A concussion cut short his run as Cleveland’s starter, and Sanders took over for the remainder of the season.

Todd Monken Says Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Has Earned More Reps

Browns head coach Todd Monken has praised Gabriel and challenged him to continue forcing the coaching staff to find more opportunities for him.

“I thought he looked really good, did some really good things,” Monken said. “Guy is a good quarterback. You don’t get to this level — same with Tay [Taylen Green] — without being elite. I don’t care if you’re a coach, if you’re in this building, you’re at the top of your profession. Coaching and playing. And everybody else in this building. So, they’re talented players; we just don’t have enough reps to go around.

“So, how does that change for any player on the roster? Keep doing what you did yesterday, right? Whether it’s him or anybody else who isn’t getting the same reps. But I thought he functioned at a high level. He had a really nice bench route where he anticipated the throw, and he prepares like he’s going to get first-team reps, which is awesome.”

Gabriel has continued to perform well, prompting Monken to ponder increasing his workload.

“At some point when you start in the spring or some point in the spring in the fall, you have to set some form of a depth chart in terms of reps,” Monken said. “That’s just the way it goes. And I said it the other day, everybody’s competing, but you’re not guaranteed the same amount of reps.

“So it’s up to the player to take advantage and maximize those reps, which I feel like Dillon has done. So we’ll see as we move forward. If that continues, we’ll continue to up his reps. I mean, he’s earned that. That’s what every player should expect, right? If they play well, you have to up their reps or what’s the purpose of playing well?”

Browns Set Preseason Plan for Quarterbacks

Watson and Sanders remain the primary contenders for the starting job, but the Browns do not intend to make a decision before seeing both quarterbacks in preseason action. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported from Browns training camp that Monken plans to start one quarterback in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears and the other against the Buffalo Bills in the second game.

The quarterback leading the competition will then most likely start Cleveland’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

The next stretch of practices will help determine who receives the first preseason start and who gets the initial opportunity to take control of the competition. That leaves Gabriel on the outside for now. However, Monken has already shown he is willing to adjust the rotation when a player earns it. The path is narrow for Gabriel, but he’s doing what he can to stay in the mix.