Browns Urged to Sign Veteran Cornerback With 77 Career Starts for Depth

The Cleveland Browns regular season starts on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland. Before then, the Browns have some tough decisions to make. The Browns must release their 53-man roster on August 28, as all 32 teams will go from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Eastern time.

While they’ll go from 90 to 53 players, the Browns could also look to add more talent to their roster. With multiple injuries on both sides of the ball, it wouldn’t be a bad decision.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department urged them to do just that, naming Adoree’ Jackson as an “add now” player.

“One nagging concern for the Browns right now is their cornerback depth. The trio of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome II is one of the best in the league. But Ward suffered his fifth known concussion in practice. There’s hope that he’ll be cleared for the season opener on Septermber 8, but it’s a concerning trend.