Browns Urged to Sign Veteran Cornerback With 77 Career Starts for Depth

The Cleveland Browns regular season starts on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland. Before then, the Browns have some tough decisions to make. The Browns must release their 53-man roster on August 28, as all 32 teams will go from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Eastern time.
While they’ll go from 90 to 53 players, the Browns could also look to add more talent to their roster. With multiple injuries on both sides of the ball, it wouldn’t be a bad decision.
Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department urged them to do just that, naming Adoree’ Jackson as an “add now” player.
“One nagging concern for the Browns right now is their cornerback depth. The trio of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome II is one of the best in the league. But Ward suffered his fifth known concussion in practice. There’s hope that he’ll be cleared for the season opener on Septermber 8, but it’s a concerning trend.
“The Browns would be wise to find at least one more experienced player who could be called upon in case of injury,” BR wrote on August 26. “Adoree’ Jackson is one of the best remaining free-agent cornerbacks and has the flexibility to play both the slot and outside corner spots.”
Latest Injury Update for Denzel Ward
Denzel Ward suffered his fifth known concussion in practice on August 12. However, the three-time Pro Bowl selection has clarified that he plans to continue playing.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Ward said in the first week of camp that he didn’t plan on wearing the guardian cap helmet during games this season.
“As of right now, no,” Ward said. “And I know I got a few concussions, but I don’t go out there thinking about the concussions. I did a lot of research over the season and the offseason on concussions and just how to treat them and stuff like that.
“So yeah, I’m not too concerned about it going out there. I go out there play fast, play hard, and try to win games. That’s not my focus on whether I may not get a concussion. I mean, you don’t know what’s going to happen out there. The game happens so fast, but yeah, I’m not real worried about it.”
It’s uncertain if his stance has changed after another concussion.
Ward was still in concussion protocols ahead of the Browns’ final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on August 24.
How Jackson Could Help the Browns
Signing Jackson at this stage of the offseason would be for depth purposes, as the Cleveland Browns still have a talented group. Greg Newsome II is also dealing with an injury following hamstring surgery before camp, but the Browns still have Martin Emerson Jr., Cameron Mitchell, Justin Hardee Sr., and others.
Jackson would give the Browns a veteran player who’s impressed in his seven-year NFL career. He’s started in 77 of the 84 games he’s appeared in, including 14 starts for the New York Giants in his last stint in 2023. He had 63 tackles, one interception, eight pass deflections, and a forced fumble.
According to PFF, he graded 48.6 overall last season, which was slightly below average for his position.
Comments
Browns Urged to Sign Veteran Cornerback With 77 Career Starts for Depth