Browns Rookie WR Drafted by Another Team Ahead of Camp

If things don’t work out with the Cleveland Browns, Ahmarean Brown has a solid backup plan.

The Browns signed Brown as an undrafted free agent in April. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Brown’s deal with Cleveland includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $150,000 guaranteed — a nice payday for an undrafted free agent.

Brown also caught the attention of the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL. The Stallions selected him in the eighth round on July 17.

Brown played at Georgia Tech South Carolina during his college career. He didn’t put up huge numbers during his five seasons in college, collecting 92 catches for 1,136 yards and 9 touchdowns. Seven of those touchdowns came during his freshman year at Georgia Tech.

Brown is undersized, at 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds, which likely contributed to his not being selected during the draft. However, he possesses some blazing speed. Brown ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash during his pro day.

Ahmarean Brown Will Still Compete for Roster Spot With Cleveland

The selection does not affect Brown’s standing with the Browns. He’ll still compete for a roster spot in training camp and could land on the practice squad.

The UFL season wrapped up in June and begins in March. He could still suit up for the Stallions if he doesn’t lock in a future in the NFL in Cleveland or elsewhere.

Brown’s situation is not unique. Multiple players currently on NFL rosters were selected in the UFL draft. Here are the rules on eligibility, per the UFL’s website:

Players must have been eligible to have been selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and were not selected

UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players they select in the draft until the player reports to the team or the team gives up that player’s rights

All players eligible for the 2024 UFL College Draft must have been out of high school for at least three years and exhausted or waived their college eligibility, with some limited exceptions

All players who sign a UFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2024 season, will have an “NFL Out” during the NFL season

Browns Sorting Out Amari Cooper’s Situation

The most significant question mark in the Browns’ wide receiver corps is Amari Cooper’s status. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher is holding out for an extension.

Cooper skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June and is heading into the final year of a five-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He was recently recorded on social media saying, “I want to get paid this year.”

Despite an unstable quarterback situation, Cooper led the Browns, catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns last season. The Browns started five different quarterbacks with Deshaun Watson banged up.

The Browns also added former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy this offseason via trade. He has notched 3,053 yards on 211 catches with 11 touchdowns in his career.

Joining Cooper and Jeudy is Elijah Moore, who is coming off a solid first year in Cleveland. Moore snagged 59 receptions, 640 yards, and 2 touchdowns. The Browns hope to get contributions from younger receivers like David Bell, Cedric Tillman and 2024 fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash.