Browns Trade Idea Would Move Amari Cooper to Non-Chiefs AFC West Team

Wide receiver Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns has been the subject of trade rumors over the past few months, most notably involved in a deal that would’ve sent him to the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area in August.

As the Browns have struggled to start the season, currently 1-3, Cooper’s name has again come up in trade ideas. Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department was the latest to do so. Bleacher Report urged the Denver Broncos to trade for the Browns star “now.” “The Broncos have shown some signs of life with Bo Nix at quarterback, but his success is going to depend on the supporting cast the Broncos are able to put around him,” Bleacher Report wrote on September 30. “Right now, the receiver room could use a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Amari Cooper is a prime trade candidate if the Browns don’t start playing much better soon.

“Cooper is on an expiring contract with a small base salary. He would be a cost-effective addition in the middle of the season who could help the Broncos offense make real progress for the rest of the season.”

Cooper Flirted as Option for Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter flirted Cooper’s name as a potential option for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos AFC West rival, on September 30, highlighting the Cleveland Browns only having one win.

“The Browns have won one game, would they be willing to entertain a trade for Amari Cooper?”

The Chiefs’ wide receiver room took a big hit in Week 4, as Rashee Rice was carted off the field with a knee injury. The extent of the injury is unknown, but Schefter wrote on September 30 that “no answers are expected until next week.”

With Rice’s injury, Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network also listed Cooper as a potential replacement for the Chiefs.

“The Browns were reportedly willing to include Amari Cooper in a trade for San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk earlier this summer. While that doesn’t necessarily mean Cleveland will aim to move Cooper during the 2024 season, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have at least considered the idea.

“If the 1-3 Browns continue to fall out of the race, the Chiefs could come calling on Cooper. Any club that acquires the 30-year-old wideout would only owe him a prorated portion of his $1.21 million salary for the remainder of the year,” Robinson wrote on September 30.

How Cooper Would Help the Chiefs or Broncos

Cooper landing with the Kansas City Chiefs or Denver Broncos would be drastically different.

The Chiefs are a team with Super Bowl aspirations after winning the last two. While not as talented as the Cleveland Browns on paper, the Broncos have played better than Cleveland this season. However, Cooper would be going to the Broncos to help rookie Bo Nix develop.

Cooper has had a rough start to the season, posting just 148 yards on 16 catches. He had a two-touchdown performance in Week 3 but followed it up with just 35 yards on four receptions in Week 4.

Despite the below-average start, Cooper is coming off two seasons with over 1,150 yards.