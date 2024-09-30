Calls Mount for Browns to Trade Amari Cooper After Loss to Raiders

A change of scenery could do Amari Cooper good and potentially help the Cleveland Browns patch their injured offensive line.

Cooper has 16 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns this season. Most of that production came in a Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, with Cooper hauling in seven passes for 86 yards and a pair of scores.

Cooper had a rough outing against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He finished with four catches for 35 yards and two of his most notable plays were painful. In the first half, quarterback Deshaun Watson hit him right in the numbers with a pass, which bounced into the air and was picked off by the Raiders.

Cooper looked to put the bad play behind him in the fourth quarter, exposing a bust in coverage and scampering 83 yards for a touchdown. However, the play was called back due to a questionable holding call.

With Cooper’s recent struggles and the Browns’ offensive line issues mounting, fans are urging Cleveland to explore trading the Pro Bowl wide receiver following the team’s drop to 1-3.

“Amari Cooper has checked out. Refuses to block for teammates and he can’t catch. Please trade him. No effort!!!” one fan said.

If the Browns were to deal Cooper, they could try to get some offensive line help in exchange. Veteran guard Joel Bitonio is the lone healthy starter.

“I’d trade Amari Cooper for an OL 10 times out of 10. Make me an offer. He’s done in Cleveland and needs a change of scenery,” another fan said. “And for the record…I LOVE AMARI COOPER.”

Chiefs Could be Trade Suitor for Amari Cooper

The Kansas City Chiefs, who lost star receiver Rashee Rice to a knee injury on Sunday, are a prime suitor for Cooper.

“Amari Cooper is probably the best realistic WR who could actually be available. Fills the perfect role the Chiefs need right now in an outside WR,” one fan said. “Cooper counts for only $1.2m against the Chiefs cap and the Browns can reasonably trade him. Makes too much sense.”

Cooper has already been involved in recent trade rumors. He was a key part of the package the Browns offered the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of the season.

The trade never came to pass. But Cooper took to social media amid the talks, writing: “lol I wouldn’t mind at all.” Some Browns fans have hung on to that comment from Cooper.

“It honestly seems like Amari Cooper doesn’t wanna be here anymore and I can’t blame him especially when there was trade talks about sending him to the 49ers for Brandon ayuki smh,” a fan said.

Cooper is in his final year under contract in Cleveland. This offseason, he attempted to land a long-term extension with a holdout but settled on a restructure that guaranteed his salary and added $5 million in incentives.

Deshaun Watson Still Has Faith in Amari Cooper

Watson had his best game of the season but didn’t get a lot of help from his supporting cast. He wasn’t perfect but finished 176 yards and a touchdown. Watson added 32 yards on eight carries.

Watson was asked about Cooper’s rough outing and backed his Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

“I believe in all my guys — all my teammates—regardless of one bad play or not,” Watson said. “It’s hard to be perfect in this league but thats what we’re striving for. The opportunities gonna come back up, it did but it got called back.”

If the Browns were to trade Cooper, Watson would be left with Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore as his top receiver targets. Jeudy — who the Browns traded for this offseason — and Watson have shown a strong connection through the start of the season. He had a team-high six catches for 72 yards.