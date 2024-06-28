Proposed Trade Reunites Browns WR Amari Cooper With Former Team

The Cleveland Browns and receiver Amari Cooper are currently embroiled in a contract dispute, which has generated some trade buzz involving the Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

Bleacher Report stirred up speculation by pitching a “wild” three-team trade involving Cooper being returned to his old team, the Las Vegas Raiders. The move would also see the Raiders sending Davante Adams to the New York Jets. In return for Cooper, the Browns would yield veteran offensive tackle Tyron Smith and a third-round pick.

“Las Vegas has $34.1 million in cap space and could afford to extend Cooper. They get a new top target in this deal, along with New York’s 2025 first-round draft selection,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote. “The Jets effectively get Adams for first- and third-round picks—they have two third-rounders in 2025—while sending offensive tackle Tyron Smith to Cleveland. “Smith is expected to start at left tackle in New York this season, but the first-round selection of Olumuyiwa Fashanu gives the Jets an alternative. The Browns could use the veteran insurance, as tackles Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones are all returning from season-ending injuries.”

Browns, Amari Cooper at Odds Over Contract Length

Luckily, it’s a hypothetical trade because Cleveland gets fleeced in the proposed deal. Having insurance at the tackle position is nice but it could be argued that the Browns already have that with the trio of Conklin, Jones and Wills.

Losing Cooper would severely hamper the passing game, which the Browns hope to lean on more next season with Deshaun Watson in his third season. Cleveland can’t afford to lose Cooper. Despite a very unstable quarterback situation, he’s carried the passing game the last two seasons.

A receiving unit led by Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman would not inspire much confidence. Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

Cooper, 30, is seeking some security. He’s set to make $20 million this year but wants to add some years to his contract.

“The negotiations are ongoing but money is not the main issue. The Browns are willing to give Cooper an increased salary for this season,” Brad Stainbrook of The OBR said on June 17. “The sticking point is the length of the deal. The Browns have yet to offer Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper a contract extension longer than one year.”

Amari Cooper Wants to Get ‘Paid’ This Year

Cooper skipped voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp in June to send a message that he wants an extension. He is heading into the final year of a five-year, $100 million deal that he signed when he was with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper is firmly focused on getting a new deal. In a recent viral clip on social media, Cooper turned down a footrace, saying he’s not trying to get injured amid the contract talks.

“I’m trying to get paid this year,” Cooper said.

Wide receiver contracts have skyrocketed this offseason. And Cooper deserves to get paid. The Browns have some hefty contracts on the books but need to work something out with their top pass-catcher before they open the season on September 8 against the Cowboys.