Browns Announce Mike Hall Injury Update After Scary OTA Exit

The Cleveland Browns got a scare during OTAs when defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. went down with what initially looked like a concerning injury.

Hall was helped off the field during Wednesday’s practice after suffering an apparent leg injury. The scene raised immediate concern, especially given Hall’s history and his inability to finish the session. However, the Browns offered a more encouraging update after practice.

A team spokesman said that “after initial medical evaluation, it’s not believed to be serious, but he was held out practice as a precaution.”

OTA injuries can be difficult to read, especially when a player needs assistance leaving the field. But the early indication is that Cleveland avoided a worst-case scenario with one of its defensive linemen who should be a prominent part of the rotation.

Mike Hall Looking to Carve Out Bigger Role for Browns

Hall is entering an important stretch with the Browns as he looks to establish himself as a consistent part of the defensive line rotation. Cleveland selected Hall in the second round of the 2024 draft, taking him No. 54 overall out of Ohio State. The Browns were betting on his quickness, interior pass-rush ability and upside as a disruptive piece in the middle of the defensive front.

Hall’s first two seasons have not been very encouraging, although there have been glimpses. Part of that is due to injuries. He’s appeared in just 17 games over two seasons.

With the Browns going through a defensive transition under new coordinator Mike Rutenberg, the spring and summer are important for guys like Hall looking to make an impact. Rutenberg is stressing an attacking style, which will be good for Hall.

“That’s the engine. It’s the biggest, baddest, I’m going to stop right there because curse words will come out,” Rutenberg said. “And we go as they go. With that comes great responsibility of the style with which we play, the technique with which we play and the intensity with which we play. We’ve got all the right guys to do it.”

The Browns still have high-end talent anchoring the defensive line, led by Myles Garrett. The defensive tackle spot also has some solid depth. Former first-round pick Mason Graham is returning for his second season, while veterans Maliek Collins and Kalia Davis will also be in the mix.

Browns Not Concerned With Myles Garrett’s Absence

One player notably absent from OTAs has been Garrett. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has stuck to his routine, which has been to skip the voluntary offseason period. It’s caused a stir but the Browns are not concerned.

Rutenberg says he’s spoken with Garrett and stressed the voluntary element of the workouts.

“It is voluntary and we respect the voluntary aspect of it,” Rutenberg said. “I’d love everybody to be around, but I also understand people have different things. I’ve had great communication and I’m excited for when everyone’s here to put it together.”

Rutenberg is taking over for Jim Schwartz, who resigned after being passed over for the head coaching job.