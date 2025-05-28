Browns Make 4-Word Announcement on Top Pick Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that first-round pick Mason Graham has signed his rookie deal with the team.

The Browns selected Graham No. 5 overall, bringing in the Michigan defensive tackle to bolster the middle of their line. The Browns initially held the No. 2 overall pick but pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland moved back just three spots but gained a first-round pick in next year’s draft in the deal.

Graham was viewed by most as the top defensive tackle in the draft. He wrapped up his final season at Michigan with 45 tackles, including seven for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. His standout play earned him finalist honors for both the Bednarik Award, presented to the nation’s top defensive player, and the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman. Over the course of his college career, Graham totaled 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

His four-year deal is worth a fully guaranteed $40.874 million, per cleveland.com. It includes a $26.366 million signing bonus.

“Mason is locked in,” the Browns posted on social media, along with a photo of Graham inking his deal.

The Browns have signed five of their seven draft picks. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and running back Quinshon Judkins remained unsigned.

Mason Graham Went Viral for Wrong Reason During Rookie Camp

Graham’s first headline-grabbing moment in a Browns uniform wasn’t for the right reasons. He barfed on the field during rookie minicamp, which head coach Kevin Stefanski attributed to eating too many wings before practice.

“I think he ate too much. I think the cooking in the kitchen was too good,” Stefanski said. “So, a few less wings next time. … He also apologized to the offensive line because they were real close to it and almost standing in it. But he’s fine, he’s got the right mentality.”

The Browns have told Graham to work on his body composition before the start of training camp but aren’t overly concerned about it. The motor he displayed in college is something that drew the Browns to Graham.

“He’s a DNA match for our defense,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said after selecting Graham. “Disruptive, interior penetrator. I think he can really affect the pocket from inside, high motor player, really physical, really tough. We thought he was one of the more dominant trench prospects in this year’s class.”

Mason Graham Eager to Learn From Myles Garrett

Graham will have an ideal mentor in All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett, and the rookie is eager to learn. He’s looking forward to working alongside one of the NFL’s elite defenders and soaking up every tip he can.

“He’s a freak,” Graham said. “I want to surround myself by him. He’s done it at the highest level for a long time and is the best at what he does. That’s a good guy to look up to.”

Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and finished third last season. He’s collected at least 14 sacks over the last four seasons and is a force to be reckoned with.

Graham will also benefit from working alongside veteran defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Maliek Collins, who bring valuable experience to the interior line. Second-year lineman Mike Hall Jr., a second-round pick in 2024, will also be part of the rotation.