Browns Deliver 2-Word Answer on Shedeur Sanders Status

Todd Monken needed just two words to quiet the speculation surrounding Shedeur Sanders’ status for the Cleveland Browns’ season opener.

“I do,” Monken said when asked if Sanders will be active against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The brief response provided clarity after Monken had created uncertainty about Cleveland’s quarterback plans. Deshaun Watson has the starting job, but the possibility of a special package for rookie Taylen Green raised questions about whether Sanders could be pushed into the emergency quarterback role.

Monken opened that discussion when asked whether Green could dress for the opener as a package player or even the backup.

“Could be. There could be a package where we have him,” Monken said in his September 7 news conference.

He also acknowledged that activating three quarterbacks would require a sizable commitment of game-day roster spots. That left open the possibility of Cleveland dressing Watson and Green while relegating Sanders to the emergency QB spot.

Browns Need More Than a Special Package Behind Deshaun Watson

Green gave the Browns a reason to explore ways to get him on the field. Trusting him to take over the offense if Watson gets hurt would be a considerably bigger assignment.

The sixth-round pick’s NFL game experience consists of one preseason half against the New England Patriots. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 27 yards and rushed for 66 yards on eight carries, helping Cleveland finish a 37-13 victory.

His most impressive sequence began near his own goal line, where he escaped pressure for a 30-yard gain. The play helped launch a 98-yard touchdown drive and demonstrated how quickly his legs can change a possession. Green’s preseason debut also came against reserves, a much different test from entering a regular-season game against Jacksonville’s starting defense.

Monken liked the potential but acknowledged that Green remains a developmental player.

“There’s a lot to work with there, and we’ve just got to refine it,” Monken said.

A handful of designed runs can take advantage of Green’s strengths. Replacing Watson could require him to handle the entire offense, adjust protections and throw in obvious passing situations. Sanders offers a more proven option for that role.

Shedeur Sanders Remains Positioned for an Opportunity

Sanders did not win the starting job, but his training camp competition with Watson left him positioned to be Cleveland’s next option.

The two quarterbacks spent much of the preseason sharing first-team work before Monken chose Watson for the opener. Sanders’ preparation for that competition now becomes valuable insurance for an offense with little room for another quarterback setback.

The biggest uncertainty is Watson’s availability. He has appeared in just 19 games for Cleveland since arriving in 2022, with injuries and an 11-game suspension limiting his time on the field. He missed the entire 2025 season following two Achilles surgeries. His limited availability remains central to the Browns’ quarterback outlook.

Watson still must prove he can withstand a full season and produce consistently enough to keep Cleveland’s offense moving. An injury or prolonged struggles from Watson could quickly change the starting situation.