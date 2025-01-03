Browns Projected to Swap Out Nick Chubb for 30-TD Superstar RB

There is not a ton of certainty surrounding the Cleveland Browns as they approach the offseason, though the fate of running back Nick Chubb appears almost sealed.

Chubb’s year ended three weeks ago against the Kansas City Chiefs by way of a broken foot. The injury marked the second consecutive campaign of Chubb’s that injury derailed after he blew out his knee against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

That injury could have ended the running back’s tenure in Cleveland had he not been willing to renegotiate the final year of his $36 million contract, transferring most of his guaranteed money into incentive-based benchmarks that his dual injuries rendered essentially impossible to hit.

Chubb will be a free agent in March as he heads into a season that will see him turn 30 near its end, which has been a significant age cliff for the majority of backs over the history of the game. The Browns have Jerome Ford heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 before he will seek a bigger contract, which renders Cleveland a good candidate to draft a rusher if the right opportunity presents itself.

Such a chance is probably going to exist for the Browns in April in the form of Boise State star Asthon Jeanty. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN listed Cleveland as the second-best fit for Jeanty behind only the Dallas Cowboys, noting that the Boise back is the 7th-ranked player on his big board across all positions.

“The Browns might be a fit for Jeanty, too, even though they have bigger issues,” Kiper wrote on December 30. “Nick Chubb will be a free agent and has a broken foot.”

Asthon Jeanty Exception to Rule on Drafting Running Backs in First Round

Taking running backs early is a trend that has fallen off in recent years, though still happens on occasion when the talent demands it.

For instance, the Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in 2023, while the Atlanta Falcons landed Bijan Robinson four picks earlier at No. 8. Robinson finished fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season, while Gibbs earned himself a Pro Bowl nod earlier this week.

Kiper explained why Jeanty, who amassed 2,600 rushing yards and 30 total TDs this season, fits the Gibbs-Robinson mold and why he’s worthy of consideration early in the first round.

“It just comes down to value; teams can wait and get high-level options in the later rounds without burning valuable draft capital. Plus, the shelf life is shorter than at other positions,” Kiper continued. “All that said, Jeanty could easily get picked in the 10-15 range. The elite talents still go quickly, and Jeanty falls into that category. In my rankings, he slots in seventh.”

Need for QB to Replace Deshaun Watson Could Keep Browns From Drafting Asthon Jeanty

The Browns also make sense as a Jeanty suitor because of how strong the roster is otherwise.

Cleveland is probably going to part ways with both of its starting offensive tackles in Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, but the center of the line remains solidly anchored by Pro Bowl-caliber players in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

The team will also probably look to add another wide receiver or two to the mix after trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, but Jerry Jeudy had his best season by far in 2024 after coming over from the Denver Broncos while 28-year-old tight end David Njoku made the Pro Bowl just last year.

The Browns’ defense was the best in the NFL in 2023 and maintains significant talent on all three levels. Chubb was a four-time Pro Bowler and the defining part of the team’s offensive identity when healthy during the Kevin Stefanski era — all of which are reasons that Jeanty makes sense in Cleveland.

However, the reason he doesn’t is two fold: the problem that is quarterback Deshaun Watson and his expensive contract, and the fact that the Browns are likely to pick inside the top-3.

Cleveland needs a better, and far cheaper, starting QB than Watson. If either Sheduer Sanders or Cam Ward is available at No. 3 overall, the Browns probably need to select that player.

That said, whether a star signal caller remains available in that spot or not, Cleveland could decide for several reasons to trade back, amass draft capital and then pursue Jeanty later in the top-10 or perhaps somewhere in the middle of the first round.