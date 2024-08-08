Browns Get Bad News on Brandon Aiyuk Trade

The Cleveland Browns are interested in acquiring San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk. However, Aiyuk may not share the same enthusiasm for joining the Browns.

The Browns have been prominent in trade rumors surrounding Aiyuk. Cleveland has agreed to the “framework” of a deal with the 49ers, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. But the Browns’ issue is that Aiyuk may not be too interested in playing in Cleveland.

“I’m told after talking to multiple sources that Brandon Aiyuk did not want to play for the Patriots, and he doesn’t want to play for the Browns,” Kimberly Martin of ESPN said on “Get Up!” on Wednesday, August 7. “And that’s interesting because both of those teams made significant offers to get him.”

Maiocco reported a similar sentiment from Aiyuk.

“Aiyuk did not show much interest in joining the Browns or the Patriots,” Maiocco said. “The Browns remain in play … for now.”

With a trade agreed to between the 49ers and the Browns, the ball is firmly in Aiyuk’s court. He can choose who he plays for next and the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be the front-runner.

“We’re inching our way there. If you’re asking me how this thing is eventually going to end, I believe it is going to end with Brandon Aiyuk traded to the Steelers, but we’re not there yet until we’re there,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said on Wednesday. “I can’t tell you for sure that that’s the way it’s gonna go because this thing has taken a couple of turns to get to this point.”

Amari Cooper Key Trade Piece for Browns in Brandon Aiyuk Talks

The problem for the Steelers is that they haven’t hammered out a deal with the 49ers for Aiyuk.

“The 49ers, to this point, haven’t been satisfied with the Steelers’ offers and would like a receiver in return for Aiyuk as part of a trade,” The Athletic reported.

The Browns have a leg up in the trade talks, with Amari Cooper likely being part of the deal. Getting Cooper in a deal for Aiyuk would give the 49ers a plug-and-play option to help replace Aiyuk’s production.

Cleveland did not include their 2025 first-round pick as part of the pitched trade, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. That makes Cooper essential in getting a deal done.

“In addition to Cooper, the Browns’ offer likely includes multiple draft picks, including possibly their second-round pick in 2025,” Cabot said on Monday, August 5. “They did not offer their first-round pick next year, their first one after three straight years without one from the Watson trade.

Cooper racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches last season, earning his fifth Pro Bowl nod. He has been the model of consistency, going over 1,000 yards in four of his last five seasons.

Browns Decline to Comment on Trade Talks for Aiyuk

The Aiyuk talks have infiltrated the Browns training camp. However, the team has declined to address the rumors.

“I don’t really get into reports. Respectfully, and I understand the question, but I’m really just focused on today and the practice,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on August 6. “I don’t concern myself with reports.”

Stefanski also turned down the opportunity to disclose if he had had talks with Cooper about a potential trade.

“As you can imagine, any conversations I have with our guys I keep to ourselves, if you will,” Stefanski said. “We really focus on what’s going on in our building, not necessarily what’s going on outside the building.”

The Browns are gearing up for their first preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 10.