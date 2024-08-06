Browns Respond to Brandon Aiyuk Trade Talks

The Cleveland Browns are heavily involved in trade rumors involving San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, which some team members addressed at training camp on Tuesday, August 9.

Browns second-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman was among those asked about the Aiyuk rumors. Tillman is focusing strictly on the guys in the room.

“I focus on the guys in the room now — focus on myself and the team,” Tillman said. “I control what I can control.”

#Browns WR Cedric Tillman and wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea gave very similar answers regarding the Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors and what Amari Cooper means to this team. pic.twitter.com/cJXz1aCcJG — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) August 6, 2024

Browns wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea also addressed the trade talks, adding that the team has tuned out the noise.

“I think our team, in general, has done a great job here under Kevin [Stefanski’s] leadership of ignoring the outside noise. I really believe that,” O’Shea said. “This team has done a great job of ignoring the noise and focusing on the job at hand.

“I can speak specifically on the wide receiver group. they’re focused. Their attention to detail and what they’re bringing to the table in as far as their work ethic every day has been outstanding.”

Browns Have ‘Framework’ for Brandon Aiyuk Trade

The Aiyuk rumors have been circulating for some time but became more concrete on Monday, August 5, following a report from Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area revealing that Cleveland had the framework for a deal done.

It now comes down to Aiyuk and which team he chooses based on the contract numbers they are offering him. The 49ers granted Aiyuk the right to negotiate teams, which includes the Browns, Patriots, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, per Maiocco.

Prior to the latest development, Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy also addressed the idea of Aiyuk coming over on August 4.

“Aiyuk is a great player,” Jeudy said on Sunday, August 4. “Bring him to the team, we gonna make the team better and help us win more games. That’s the goal to win more games.”

Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore are in contract years with the Browns. Jeudy signed a three-year extension shortly after arriving via trade in March.

Browns Praise Amari Cooper Amid Brandon Aiyuk Talks

If the Browns make a trade for Aiyuk, Cooper is believed to be a key piece in the swap. Cooper is four years older than Aiyuk but could give the 49ers a Pro Bowl plug-and-play option.

However, parting ways with Cooper will not be easy. He means a lot to the team, not only because of his production on the field but also because of his impact in the locker room.

“People don’t think Amari talks a lot, but he talks,” Tillman said. “Seeing how he goes about his day, being a pro and the biggest thing is how he’s consistent.”

Cooper carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches. Cooper has been the model of consistency, going over 1,000 yards in four of his last five seasons.

O’Shea echoed what Tillman had to say about Cooper’s impact on the team.

“Amari, we all know him on the field. You can see him on tape and TV. What people don’t realize about Amari, because he doesn’t say a lot, is how strong of a leader he is for our team and specifically the younger guys in the room,” O’Shea said. “You take a rookie like Jamari Thrash who has the opportunity to learn from Amari. Amari is very willing to provide his insight. … Amari’s leadership is very strong despite not being a very vocal person.”

The Browns open the preseason on Saturday, August 10, against the Green Bay Packers.