Browns Get Bad News on Potential Shedeur Sanders Trade

A proposed landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is turning its attention toward a familiar veteran as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

The Minnesota Vikings have identified Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. That development complicates the idea of Minnesota giving Sanders an opportunity outside Cleveland.

A deal had not been announced in Schefter’s report, and his wording does not rule out other options. But Cousins offers Minnesota something Sanders cannot: experience running head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

The Vikings’ urgency increased after Monday’s 23-6 loss to Buffalo. Starting for the injured Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions, finishing with an 8.9 passer rating. Minnesota dropped to 6-2 despite remaining firmly in the playoff picture.

Cousins previously played for O’Connell in Minnesota. That familiarity would give the Vikings a quarterback with less to learn during a midseason transition.

Shedeur Sanders Had Been Pitched as Vikings Trade Target

Minnesota became a popular talking point after Sanders nearly led Cleveland past New Orleans in his first start of the season.

Skip Bayless urged the Vikings to pursue Sanders following Sunday’s 23-22 overtime loss, questioning whether the second-year quarterback would receive a sustained opportunity with the Browns.

“I still don’t love his chances in Cleveland. I’d love to see him with the Vikings for the rest of the year,” Bayless said, joining a chorus of other talking heads on social media backing Sanders to Minnesota.

Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception against the Saints, producing several explosive plays after a slow opening half.

He connected with Denzel Boston for a 60-yard gain and KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown. Sanders then helped set up the tying field goal late in regulation before finding Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime.

Cleveland’s attempt to win on a two-point conversion fell incomplete, leaving the Browns at 5-4. Sanders still supplied fresh game film for any team weighing his potential.

Browns Still Have Their Own Quarterback Decision

Sanders’ future remains tied to Cleveland’s plans for Deshaun Watson. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that the Browns planned to start Watson against Houston after he cleared concussion protocol. Watson had been inactive against New Orleans following a week of limited preparation.

Monken declined to confirm that decision publicly Monday, saying the offensive staff still needed to complete its discussions.

“Each week we put the best players on the field that give us a chance to win,” Monken said.

Cleveland also has Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green on its active roster, leaving four quarterbacks for the Browns to manage. The Browns are not expected to keep four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster following the trade deadline.

Keeping Sanders would preserve a young option who has shown he can produce at a high level if called upon. Trading him would require Cleveland to weigh the return against that depth and his potential beyond this season.