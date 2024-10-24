New Browns QB Bailey Zappe Sends Message on Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterback in the mix, adding Bailey Zappe to the depth chart after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury.

The Browns signed Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, adding an option with starting experience. He was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2022 and made a name for himself in New England. Zappe has compiled a 4-4 record as a starter over two seasons, appearing in 14 games overall.

The 25-year-old quarterback has thrown for 2,053 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

“I’m excited to be here,” Zappe said on Wednesday. “Got in at midnight on Monday. So, going on two days here already. Excited to be a part of this organization and help any way I can.”

Zappe joins a quarterback room that includes Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Winston was recently named the starter for Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Zappe has already started to get to know Winston, who is a vocal leader.

“It’s been great. I heard a lot of great things about Jameis Winston before I got here,” Zappe said. “It’s been a smooth transition and happy to be a part of the room with him and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.”

Bailey Zappe Familiar With Browns’ System

Zappe said he was interested in landing with the Browns because of the similarities with the Patriots system, which former Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt runs. Zappe spent the preseason in New England before being cut and landing with the Chiefs.

“It’s a great opportunity. Come in here and learn from coach Stefanski. When I was with the Patriots, I was with (Alex Van Pelt) and (T.C. McCartney) and ran a similar offense,” Zappe said. “To come here and have some knowledge of what’s going on is something I took into consideration.”

Zappe has been fortunate to receive stellar coaching early in his career. He spent his first two years with Bill Belichick as his head coach and received tips from Andy Reid in Kansas City, where he worked behind Patrick Mahomes.

Zappe could end up being the primary backup to Winston against the Ravens. Thompson-Robinson is dealing with a finger injury on his throwing hand. He’s been able to practice but the Browns haven’t officially announced his status. If the opportunity is there, Zappe will be ready.

“I’ll grind, get to work. Study and watch some film. That’s coach Stefanski’s decision on what he wants to do and what he sees fit,” Zappe said. “I’m familiar with the system already, so it would be pretty easy for me to hit the ground running. We’ll see come Sunday.”

Jameis Winston Ready for Starting Opportunity With Browns

Winston signed with the Browns in the offseason, knowing he’d be Watson’s backup. But he always had plans to be a starting quarterback again; the opportunity just came earlier than expected.

“I’m always preparing as if I am the starter. And now that I am the starter, I’m going to continue to prepare like an NFL starting quarterback,” Winston said. “I view this as an opportunity to go out there and be my very best. And when I’m my very best, I’m a great NFL starter.”

Winston has 10 starts on his resume since 2021, posting a 6-4 record in those contests. He’s recorded 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.