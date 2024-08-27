Bears Trade Pitch Would Land Former Browns Fan-Favorite & 16-Year Veteran QB

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. Flacco will be the backup to Anthony Richardson, a second-year quarterback with lofty expectations.

The 39-year-old carried the Browns to the playoffs a year ago and proved to still be a serviceable option as a backup or spot starter. However, his services might be better suited elsewhere.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed one trade for each NFL team. He proposed a deal for the Chicago Bears to land the 2023 AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Bears would receive: Flacco, 2026 seventh-round pick

Colts would receive: 2025 sixth-round pick

“Still, having a veteran backup on hand to assist in Williams’ development could be a major boon for the Bears. Someone like Joe Flacco, who has Super Bowl experience and a wealth of experience to draw on from an NFL career that began all the way back in 2008, could expedite Williams’ emergence as a superstar.

“Flacco also proved he’s still a steady hand when called into action, going 4-1 across five starts to take the Cleveland Browns to a playoff berth last year,” Kay wrote on August 27. “The 39-year-old joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason to back up Anthony Richardson, but the club also has fourth-year veteran Sam Ehlinger on hand for those duties.”

Flacco Expressed His Interest in Returning to the Browns

The Cleveland Browns signed Flacco when quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an injury that required season-ending right shoulder surgery. The Browns went 4-1, and he threw for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Bringing him back seemed to be the logical thing to do, but the two sides parted ways.

Flacco spoke about his time with the Browns, saying he was “lucky” to play for the team.

“How lucky was I to get on a team that was ready to make a run like that and to be around a bunch of great guys in the locker room,” Flacco said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in January. “There was something special about being there and how people treated me. I felt a lot of love and my family did as well. … You could feel the excitement in the city. They are craving some playoff wins and a chance at that Super Bowl.”

Flacco and the Browns met earlier in the offseason, and according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Cleveland was his first choice.

“Per a league source, a reunion with the Browns is Flacco’s first choice. He loves playing there — the team, the city, the fans, everything. The two sides met regarding the possibility last week, at the Scouting Combine,” Florio wrote on March 5.

How Flacco Would Help the Bears

The Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Caleb Williams after selecting him with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams, expected to be a generational quarterback, could still deal with the growing pains of the NFL.

Flacco could teach him the ins and outs of the NFL, which is valuable for a youngster of Williams’ caliber.

If Williams dealt with an injury, Flacco could also do what he did for the Cleveland Browns last season for the Bears. Chicago is viewed as a potential playoff team, but if Williams were to get injured, backup quarterbacks Tyson Bagent and Brett Rypien haven’t proven what Flacco has in their careers.

The Bears quarterback room lacks experience, which Flacco would bring.