Browns Make Final Call on Deshaun Watson’s Debut

Deshaun Watson will not take the field for the Cleveland Browns‘ final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Watson was originally expected to play in the preseason finale, but the Browns have decided to keep their $230 million quarterback on the sidelines. With a patchwork offensive line, especially at tackle, set to take the field in Seattle, and considering Watson experienced arm soreness this week, the team opted for caution.

Watson has not taken a live snap since he suffered the injury in November against the Baltimore Ravens. However, he took the majority of snaps during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings and was an active participant for almost all of training camp. The expectation remains that he’ll be 100% ready to roll for the Browns’ opener on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Watson will be 100% for the opener Sept. 8 against the Cowboys, but the Browns need to get him to that game healthy. It means the Cowboys game will be his first live action since he bounded out of the locker room to rally the Browns to a 33-31 come-from-behind victory over the Ravens,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on August 24.

Backup Jameis Winston will start in Watson’s place, with Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson sharing the rest of the reps.

Browns Criticized Over ‘Weird’ Watson Situation

There appeared to be a disconnect between Watson and the Browns about seeing the field in the preseason. When Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the plan for Watson to suit up against the Seahawks, Watson said he was unaware.

“That was the first time I heard that, so I don’t know. But if I’m playing, that’s fine with me,” Watson said on August 15.

Watson’s practice on Wednesday was shortened due to arm soreness, and Stefanski backtracked, saying he’d reassess the plan for his passer.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic called the Browns’ situation with Watson “weird,” citing potential tension between the camps.

“There were people in Deshaun’s camp who were making it sound like he wouldn’t play in the preseason,” Lloyd said, reflecting on his time with the Browns at their training camp in West Virginia at the Greenbrier. “And then Kevin comes out and says he’s going to play. Then Deshaun comes out and says it’s news to me. And now Kevin backtracks and says we’ll reassess as we get closer to the game. Then Deshaun just shuts it down. Yeah, it’s weird.”

Browns Have Decision to Make on QB Depth Behind Watson

The Browns have no questions atop their quarterback depth chart. Watson will be the starter and Winston will be his primary backup. However, Cleveland is still sorting out what to do with Thompson-Robinson and Huntley.

The Browns have been in trade talks involving Thompson-Robinson, per a report from Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“Thompson-Robinson has been competing with Tyler Huntley for Cleveland’s No. 3 quarterback job behind Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. Though a league source said the Browns have been willing to engage in discussions about moving Thompson-Robinson with teams looking to bolster their quarterback rooms, it’s unclear if Cleveland is close to a deal,” Jackson said.

Thompson-Robinson has done well in the preseason and shown flashes of his potential. The former fifth-round pick went 1-2 in his starts last season with Watson banged up. He passed for 440 yards, 1 touchdown, and 4 interceptions.