Bears Linked to Browns 4-Time Pro Bowler in NFL Free Agency

With Nick Chubb set to hit free agency, the Cleveland Browns star has things to figure out. Chubb is an elite talent when he’s on the field, but injuries have derailed his career, something the Browns must consider if they want to re-sign the four-time Pro Bowler.

Chubb finding a new home could be the best outcome for both sides. The Browns aren’t in a position to win right now, and leaving could allow Chubb to join a team in a better situation.

Jarrett Bailey of Sporting News believes Chubb could’ve played his last game with the Browns, adding that Cleveland should look to add a young running back to its room.

“Chubb is set to hit free agency this March, and it is very possible that he has played his final snap as a Brown. Now while he could come back on a cheap deal, at minimum his days of being a top five running back appear to be over and the Browns should add a young feature back to squad no matter what Chubb’s status is,” Bailey wrote on January 13.

Where Could Chubb Play Next Season?

The Cleveland Browns star will have suitors in free agency. Even if a team wants to see if Chubb could stay on the field and produce, he’ll be worth the likely cheap price.

Candace Pedraza of Dawgs Pound Daily named the Chicago Bears one of the top landing spots for him. Pedraza highlighted the Bears’ cap situation and how they could put together an improved offensive line. The Bears would also benefit from giving young quarterback Caleb Williams an elite talent like Chubb if things worked out.

“Another team with oodles of cap space and a need for another punch in their backfield is the Bears. Chicago struggled mightily this season thanks to a very shoddy offensive line. Caleb Williams suffered the same fate as Burrow did, which is to say he struggle to get his footing in his rookie season behind a line that helped him get sacked 68 times in 2024 – third most in NFL history.