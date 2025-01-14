Bears Linked to Browns 4-Time Pro Bowler in NFL Free Agency

With Nick Chubb set to hit free agency, the Cleveland Browns star has things to figure out. Chubb is an elite talent when he’s on the field, but injuries have derailed his career, something the Browns must consider if they want to re-sign the four-time Pro Bowler.
Chubb finding a new home could be the best outcome for both sides. The Browns aren’t in a position to win right now, and leaving could allow Chubb to join a team in a better situation.
Jarrett Bailey of Sporting News believes Chubb could’ve played his last game with the Browns, adding that Cleveland should look to add a young running back to its room.
Where Could Chubb Play Next Season?
The Cleveland Browns star will have suitors in free agency. Even if a team wants to see if Chubb could stay on the field and produce, he’ll be worth the likely cheap price.
Candace Pedraza of Dawgs Pound Daily named the Chicago Bears one of the top landing spots for him. Pedraza highlighted the Bears’ cap situation and how they could put together an improved offensive line. The Bears would also benefit from giving young quarterback Caleb Williams an elite talent like Chubb if things worked out.
“Another team with oodles of cap space and a need for another punch in their backfield is the Bears. Chicago struggled mightily this season thanks to a very shoddy offensive line. Caleb Williams suffered the same fate as Burrow did, which is to say he struggle to get his footing in his rookie season behind a line that helped him get sacked 68 times in 2024 – third most in NFL history.
“However, they have the money to not just snag Chubb hypothetically, but to fix up their offensive line. They’ll also be picking eighth overall in the first round in 2025, which is an awesome spot to be in to take one of the several thoroughbread offensive lineman becoming available in this draft. Chubb would be a great complement to Williams, and he’d be a veteran leader worth adding to the Bears locker room,” Pedraza wrote on January 9.
Why the Bears Could Be the Perfect Fit for Chubb
Given the issues the Chicago Bears faced on their offensive line last season, that should be their priority this offseason. Williams has decent weapons, but a quarterback can only be as good as his offensive line.
Chubb would add to the run game and allow Williams to open the passing game, giving the Bears what the Cleveland Browns envisioned having with Chubb as their lead back.
With the money the Bears should be spending on their offensive line, they should have money left over for Chubb.
For a buy-low candidate, Chicago could be getting a steal if he ever returns to his 2022 showing, when he posted 1,525 yards and had 12 touchdowns.
The Browns have benefited from Chubb, but unfortunately, him departing could be in the works this offseason.
