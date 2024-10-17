The 10 Best Cleveland Browns QBs of All Time, Ranked

The Cleveland Browns have had a turbulent quarterback history both before and after their rebirth in 1999.

Founded in 1944, the Browns joined the NFL in 1950 and became one of the league’s most successful franchises, winning four NFL Championships (1950, 1954, 1955, and 1964). The team hasn’t been as successful in the Super Bowl era, however, as Cleveland has yet to win a Lombardi trophy.

In 1996, the original Browns franchise relocated to Baltimore to become the Ravens. After a three-year hiatus, the NFL awarded Cleveland a new team in 1998via an expansion, and they’ve stayed put ever since. In all that time, the Browns have gone through a staggering number of quarterbacks, and have become known for their lack of stability at the position.

Considering this, it wasn’t an easy task compiling a list of Cleveland’s all-time great signal callers. But, based on performance, impact, and historical significance, we did it any way. Our choices are below.

*Note: All titles, awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Browns only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Tim Couch

Years as a Brown : 1999-2003

: 1999-2003 Iconic performance: December 30, 2001, Couch had the best game of his career when he went 20-of-27 for 336 yards and 3 TDs in Cleveland’s 41-38 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Yes, in many ways, Tim Couch was a draft bust. The No. 1 pick of the 1999 draft, Couch’s legacy with the Browns remains generally negative. While he showed flashes of the talent that made him the top draft pick, injuries and poor team performance ultimately overshadowed his career. His time in Cleveland is often discussed in the context of the team’s struggles in the early 2000s, as it should be. We included him here largely because he’s in the top 10 in several of the team’s all-time passing categories, including passing yards (11,131, 6th place), TD passes (64, 8th place) and completions (1,025, 5th place).

9. Derek Anderson

Years as a Brown : 2006-2009

: 2006-2009 Awards : Pro Bowl selection (2007)

: Iconic performance: Week 2 of the 2007 season, Anderson threw for 328 yards and and 5 TDs in a 51-45 Browns ‘W’ over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Derek Anderson had a brief yet memorable tenure with the Browns in the late 2000s. His best season came in 2007 when he led Cleveland to a 10-6 record, narrowly missing the playoffs. That year, Anderson threw for 3,787 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, earning a Pro Bowl nod. His overall record with the Browns was 16-18 as a starter, and while he had flashes of great play, his inconsistency ultimately kept him from establishing long-term success in Cleveland. Still, he threw 46 TDs (10th in team history) in 34 starts, so we think he deserves a fringe spot on the list.

8. Vinny Testaverde

Years as a Brown : 1993-1995

: 1993-1995 Iconic performance: On December 26, 1993, Testaverde brought Cleveland some Christmas cheer, completing 21 of 23 passes for 216 yards and 2 TDs, leading the Browns to a 42-14 victory over the L.A. Rams.

Vinny Testaverde’s time in Cleveland is often viewed as a transitional period in his career. While he showed flashes of potential throughout his three seasons there, injuries and team dynamics led to an early end to his stint with the Browns. Still, his 47 TDs rank 9th on the team’s all-time list, and his 7,255 passing yards rank 10th. Testeverde finished with a record of 15-14 as a starter, which, considering Cleveland’s history at the position, feels like an accomplishment.

7. Bill Nelson

Years as a Brown : 1968-1972

: 1968-1972 Awards : Second-team All-Pro (1968) Pro Bowl selection (1969)

: Iconic performance: November 2, 1969, Nelson had an epic game against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 255 yards and 5 scores in Cleveland’s 42-10 win.

Bill Nelson’s career was cut short due to knee injuries, but his time in Cleveland can only be described as successful. Nelson had a record of 34-16-1 in his 51 starts, and he led the team to back-to-back NFL Championships in 1968 and 1969. They lost both times, but Nelsen’s legacy in Cleveland remains strong, as he was inducted into the team’s Legends Program in 2021. His best season came in 1969, when he earned Pro Bowl honors. He threw for 2,743 yards and 23 touchdowns, helping Cleveland win a Century Division title.

6. Milt Plum

Years as a Brown : 1957-1961

: 1957-1961 Awards : Second-team All-Pro (1960) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1960, 1961)

: Iconic performance: October 25, 1959 vs. Washington, Plum threw 4 TD passes and finished with a nearly perfect 153.9 passer rating in the Browns’ 34-7 victory.

Milt Plum’s tenure with the Browns is often remembered for the QB’s consistency and leadership on the field, which contributed to the team’s competitive spirit during the late 1950s and early 1960s. His 8,914 passing yards (8th in team history) and 66 TD passes (7th) are impressive totals considering the times he played in. Also impressive? He led the NFL in completion percentage three of his five years with the team, showcasing his accuracy, also leading the league in passer rating in 1960 (110.4). With a 33-16-2 record as a Browns starter, Plum absolutely belongs on this list.

5. Baker Mayfield

Years as a Brown : 2018-2021

: 2018-2021 Iconic performance: In the 2020 wild card round against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, Mayfield threw for 263 yards, 3 TDs and no INTs in the Browns’ 48-37 win.

In a nutshell, quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Browns tenure was marked by both promise and turbulence. His leadership and competitive spirit revitalized a franchise that had struggled for decades, leading to the Browns to their first playoff win in over 26 years after the 2020 season. While that remains the high point of Mayfield’s time in Cleveland, he still made his mark while there. He threw for over 3,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the team, and he’s currently 5th in team history in TD passes (92), 4th in passing yards (14,125) and 4th in completions (1,185).

4. Frank Ryan

Years a s a Brown : 1962-1968

: 1962-1968 Championships & awards : NFL champion (1964) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1964–1966)

: Iconic performance: In the 1964 NFL Championship, Ryan threw for 206 yards and 2 TDs in Cleveland’s win. More details on this game below.

One of the more epic passers in Browns history, Frank Ryan is also one of the most decorated. He led the NFL in touchdown passes twice (in 1964 and 1966), and his most memorable season came in 1964, when he led the Browns to an NFL Championship victory, defeating the Baltimore Colts 27-0. That championship remains Cleveland’s last major professional sports title. That coupled with his 52-22-2 record as a starter makes Ryan an all-time Browns great. Plus, his 134 TDs passes is currently 3rd on the team’s all-time list.

3. Bernie Kosar

Years as a Brown : 1985-1993

: 1985-1993 Awards : Pro Bowl (1987)

: Iconic performance: December 13, 1987, against the Bengals, Kosar out-dueled Bengals QB Boomer Esiason, throwing for 241 yards and 4 TDs in the Browns’ 38-24 win.

Bernie Kosar made an impact on the Browns’ franchise almost immediately. In 1986, Kosar threw for 3,854 yards and 17 TDs, leading Cleveland to a 12-4 record and their first AFC Central Division title in over a decade. The team’s playoff run culminated in a dramatic AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos, where Kosar’s solid performance (356 yards passing) was overshadowed by “The Drive,” John Elway’s legendary 98-yard comeback march that dashed Cleveland’s Super Bowl hopes. Despite never winning it all, Kosar’s 21,904 passing yards remains 3rd in franchise history, and he gave the team and its fans something you cannot measure: hope, at least for a couple years.

2. Brian Sipe

Years as a Brown : 1974-1983

: 1974-1983 Awards : NFL Most Valuable Player (1980) UPI AFC Offensive Player of the Year (1980) First-team All-Pro (1980) Second-team All-Pro (1979) Pro Bowl selection (1980)

: Iconic performance: October 26, 1980, Sipe led the Browns to a 27-26 win over the Steelers, throwing for 349 yards and 4 TDs.

Best remembered for his standout season in 1980, when he led the team to an 11-5 record and won the NFL MVP award, QB Brian Sipe remains one of the best quarterbacks to ever put on a Browns uniform. Sipe’s style was characterized by his ability to lead last-minute comebacks, earning the Browns the nickname “Kardiac Kids” for their frequent close and dramatic wins. He was first Browns quarterback to ever win the league MVP award, and he remains the team’s all-time leading passer with 23,713 yards.

1. Otto Graham

Years as a Brown : 1946-1955

: 1946-1955 Championships & awards : 3-time NFL champion (1950, 1954, 1955) 4-time AAFC champion (1946–1949) 3-time NFL MVP (1951, 1953, 1955) 2-time AAFC MVP (1947, 1948) 4-time first-team All-Pro (1951, 1953–1955) 3-time first-team All-AAFC (1947–1949) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1950, 1952) second-team All-AAFC (1946) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1950–1954) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: The 1950 NFL Championship vs, the Rams wa s ashowcase for Graham, who threw for 298 yards and 4 TDs while also rushing for 98 yards in a 30-28 Browns win.

Currently the only Browns quarterback to ever be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (as of 2024), Otto Graham is the only choice for this spot. He was known for his versatility, and while his primary role was as a passer, Graham was also an effective runner. By the time of his retirement, he had accumulated over 23,500 passing yards and 174 touchdowns, alongside 44 rushing scores. His career passing rating of 86.6 was stellar for the era, and his 57-13-1 record as a starting quarterback remains one of the best in team history. Graham’s 174 TD passes remain No. 1 on the team’s all time list nearly 70 years after his retirement. That’s the stuff legends are made of.

Check out our bonus 11th pick and sound off in the comments!