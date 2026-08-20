Bills Taunt Browns QB Shedeur Sanders With 2-Word Insult

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson found a way to make his presence felt during Thursday’s joint practice despite not participating.

Gardner-Johnson heckled Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders from the sideline, directing “Checkdown King” toward him as the Browns’ offense worked against Buffalo.

The jab came during a relatively steady showing from Sanders. He completed 13 of 23 passes without a touchdown or interception, protecting the football but failing to produce many explosive plays.

Deshaun Watson finished 12 of 17 with a touchdown and an interception. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green received limited work behind the two quarterbacks competing for the starting job.

The Browns did not dominate the session, but coach Todd Monken came away encouraged by how his team measured up against the Bills.

“It didn’t look like we were out of place,” Monken said. “It looked like we belonged.”

Shedeur Sanders Will Start Against Bills

Sanders will start Cleveland’s second preseason game against Buffalo on Saturday after Watson opened the preseason against the Chicago Bears.

However, Sanders is not expected to have Cleveland’s complete starting offense around him. Monken and Bills coach Joe Brady planned to give their first-team units extensive work during the joint practice and then rest many of those players in the exhibition matchup.

“I don’t expect to see any of our older ones,” Monken said after the practice. “Anticipate some of our younger players playing.”

Sanders said before the joint practice that he was looking forward to testing himself against the Bills.

“I’m truly excited about it,” Sanders said. “They have a great defense, great challenge ahead. I’m just happy to be able to be a part of it.”

Sanders completed 5 of 10 passes for 74 yards with an interception against the Bears. Watson went 11 of 15 for 126 yards and helped Cleveland build an early 10-0 lead before the game got away from the Browns.

Browns QB Taylen Green Makes Most of Limited Work

Green has mostly operated on the fringes of Cleveland’s quarterback competition, but the sixth-round rookie made an impression when his opportunity, generating buzz.

Green connected with Tylan Wallace in the corner of the end zone and also scored on a quarterback option. His arm strength and mobility provided a glimpse of the developmental upside that led the Browns to draft him.

Monken has been impressed by Green’s ability to function despite receiving very few practice reps.

“First of all, he’s so damn smart,” Monken said. “I mean that dude’s smart as heck. To go out there and function when we hardly ever give him reps? I mean, I love that dude.”

Green is expected to receive a more significant opportunity in Cleveland’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots.