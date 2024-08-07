Browns Urged to ‘Save Face,’ Pull Out of Brandon Aiyuk Trade Talks

The Cleveland Browns are working on a trade for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, but not everyone is certain it’s the right direction for the franchise.

The Browns are among the finalists to land Aiyuk via trade. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Cleveland has already worked out the framework of a trade.

It now comes down to Aiyuk’s willingness to play in Cleveland and accepting the terms of an extension. Aiyuk, who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, is seeking around $30 million per season on his next deal.

The competition for Aiyuk is dwindling. The New England Patriots dropped out on Tuesday, August 6. That leaves just the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers as reported trade suitors.

The Browns are clearly interested in getting a deal done. However, veteran beat reporter Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland thinks the Browns should follow New England’s lead.

“Browns should do same and save face,” Grossi wrote in response to a tweet reporting the Patriots had stepped away from trade talks.

Browns should do same and save face. https://t.co/OFB8ZPtbTr — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 7, 2024

It echoed an earlier statement by Grossi, in which he noted his preference for Aiyuk over current Browns Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.

“I would rather have Amari Cooper on the Browns than Brandon Aiyuk for the 2024 season,” Grossi said. “I just don’t get the infatuation with Aiyuk.”

Browns WR Amari Cooper Likely Part of Deal

There are many unknowns in the Browns trade talks. The most prominent is whether Cooper would be part of the deal. It seems like the most logical path to getting a deal done. Cooper would give the 49ers a plug-and-play option to replace Aiyuk’s production.

Cooper carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches. He’s also been a model of consistency, going over 1,000 yards in four of his last five seasons.

However, Aiyuk, 26, is four years younger than Cooper and entering his prime. Last season, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns and was named a second-team All-Pro.

Browns skipper Kevin Stefanski declined to comment on the trade rumors after training camp practice on Tuesday, August 6.

“I don’t really get into reports. Respectfully, and I understand the question, but I’m really just focused on today and the practice,” Stefanski said. “I don’t concern myself with reports.”

Browns Opted Not to Extend Amari Cooper

A telling part of the situation is that the Browns have avoided offering Cooper an extension. It’s strange, considering he’s had elite production on the field and those around the team raving about his presence in the locker room as a leader.

“I mean, we all know Amari on the field. We can see that; you can see it on tape, you can see it on TV. But what people sometimes don’t realize about Amari is how strong of a leader he is for our team, and specifically our younger players that are in the room,” Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea said on Tuesday. “Amari’s leadership is very strong despite not being at times a very vocal person.”

Cooper held out of mandatory minicamp in hopes of landing a long-term deal. He reported for training camp after agreeing to a restructured contract. Cooper got his $20 million salary guaranteed for the season and the Browns added $5 million in incentives. As it stands, he’ll be a free agent next offseason.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it,” Cooper said on Thursday, July 25. “But you know, you can always get what you wish for all the time. It’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”