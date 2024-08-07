Browns Battling AFC North Rival for Brandon Aiyuk After Patriots Drop Out

The New England Patriots have dropped out of the Brandon Aiyuk trade sweepstakes, leaving the Cleveland Browns as one of the final contenders for the San Francisco 49ers star.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, August 6, that the Patriots were bowing out of the trade talks, opting to go with their young wide receivers.

“After inquiring about Brandon Aiyuk’s availability, the Patriots have decided not to explore any further trade possibilities with the 49ers regarding their standout wide receiver,” Schefter said. “Patriots are excited about their young receivers and want to focus on them.”

Sources: After inquiring about Brandon Aiyuk’s availability, the Patriots have decided not to explore any further trade possibilities with the 49ers regarding their standout wide receiver. Patriots are excited about their young receivers and want to focus on them. pic.twitter.com/RglYQJBmAx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2024

The Patriots were aggressive in their pursuit of Aiyuk. Mike Reiss of ESPN reported that New England was willing to make him one of the top five-paid receivers in the NFL in terms of average salary per year. That would put Aiyuk around $30 million per season, on par with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions.

It came down to Aiyuk not wanting to go to New England.

“The Patriots had an agreement in place with the 49ers and a large offer to Aiyuk on the table, but he did not show interest in going there,” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported after the Patriots dropped out.

Browns’ AFC North Rival Steelers Also in Talks for Brandon Aiyuk

The Patriots and Browns were initially reported to have the “framework” of trades done for Aiyuk. The Pittsburgh Steelers re-emerged as a contender for Aiyuk on Tuesday after not being a factor.

In fact, the Steelers might have a leg up, with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo calling them Aiyuk’s preferred destination.

“Some folks said the Steelers were out of it. Steelers were never out of it, and they’re not out of it as we sit here right now,” Garafolo said on The Insiders on Tuesday. “It sounds like, if you piece this all together, that that would be Aiyuk’s preferred destination of all the teams that we’ve talked about. So it’s just gotta get to the point where the Steelers can sweeten the pot when it comes to the trade offer with the 49ers. And then we can get to the point where Aiyuk can get a deal done with the Steelers and get over there.”

Aiyuk previously discussed where he thought he could land in June. He mentioned the Washington Commanders and Steelers as potential destinations.

“If I were to take a guess? Probably a Niner uniform. Probably a Niner uniform,” Aiyuk said on The Pivot with Ryan Clark. “If not a Niner uniform probably a Washington Commander uniform. If not a Washington Commander uniform, probably a Steelers uniform.”

The situation is complex. The Steelers might be Aiyuk’s “preferred destination,” but Pittsburgh has to be willing to offer the 49ers the right compensation in a trade. There’s also a chance that Aiyuk ultimately stays put, reaching a deal with the 49ers or playing out the final year of his current deal before hitting free agency.

Browns Decline to Comment on Brandon Aiyuk Pursuit

The Aiyuk buzz was strong around the Browns’ facility on Tuesday. However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment on the situation.

“I don’t really get into reports. Respectfully, and I understand the question, but I’m really just focused on today and the practice,” Stefanski said. “I don’t concern myself with reports.”

Most predict that Amari Cooper would be included in a deal for Aiyuk. He would be a veteran Pro Bowler to help the 49ers replace Aiyuk’s production. Stefanski did not want to disclose if he’d had any conversations with Cooper about the rumors.

“As you can imagine, any conversations I have with our guys I keep to ourselves, if you will,” Stefanski said. “We really focus on what’s going on in our building, not necessarily what’s going on outside the building.”

The Browns open their preseason slate on Saturday, August 10 against the Green Bay Packers.