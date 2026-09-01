Browns Cut Training Camp Star in Surprise Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns entered the weekend with some pretty glaring holes in the roster, some of which were just a matter of personnel decisions that have left the team short in some areas–you can’t have top-level depth everywhere, especially if you are a rebuilding team managing a record-setting contract for a quarterback who has not played much. But because of injuries and a top-heavy depth chart, the Browns cornerbacks have been especially problematic, though they seemed to be gifted a bargain contributor in UDFA Michael Coats Jr.

Coats was arguably the biggest defensive standout for the Browns this summer, as he routinely broke up passes and made interceptions in practice and in the team’s preseason games. For his efforts, Coats–who suffered an ankle injury last week–made the initial 53-man roster of the Browns on Sunday.

But then Tuesday came, and a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston, “#Browns waiving Mike Coats Jr.”

Browns Already Made 2 Cornerback Additions

It’s a surprise from the Browns, not just because of the way Coats played this summer but because the team has been so thin at cornerback. Cleveland has one of the best starting combos in the NFL with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, but after those two, the depth gets very thin very fast. The Browns kept veteran Myles Harden and claimed Mekhi Blackmon last week, too.

On Monday, the Browns also added Torniano Pride off of waivers from Buffalo. That was probably the end of the 53-man for Coats, who had been the only undrafted rookie to make the initial 53-man roster, and now he’s gone, too.

Coach Todd Monken did have praise for Coats: “It’s been fun watching Michael Coats Jr. play. That guy just shows up every day and makes plays. That’s probably the one that stood out with the other guys beat up at corner.”

Michael Coats Jr. a Future Nickel?

It is possible that Coats returns to the Browns on the practice squad, given that he did leave an impression. In the end, the issue with Coats is that he is just 5-foot-9, which makes it tough to play him on the outside. But he can run, logging a 4.39 40-yard dash at his pro day at West Virginia, and could have a future as a nickel back.

Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has said he likes to play three-safety sets, so maybe the need for a nickel is not quite that strong. That could have dinged Coats, too.

Coats at nickel was one of the projections from his NFL.com scouting profile before the draft: “Coats has proven to be an extremely combative cornerback who fights hard for every inch of the workspace. He turns 25 this summer, which could hurt his draft chances, but the tape is solid. He possesses good speed and quick feet. He plays with sound awareness/instincts in both man and zone. Coats’ lack of length appeared to create anxiety on some deep throws, which led to pass interference penalties, but that issue could be mitigated with a move inside to nickel.”