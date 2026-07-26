Browns Eyeing Move to Fill Myles Garrett Void

The Cleveland Browns are not finished rebuilding their pass rush following the blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cleveland remains interested in adding a veteran defensive end who can contribute to the rotation and provide additional depth off the edge, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns are still in the market for a veteran defensive end to add to the rotation and make up for the loss of former Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, who failed his physical before signing with the Eagles,” Cabot said on July 26. “Ideally, the Browns would like to have one in place before the start of camp, but they might have to wait a bit to find their man.”

Epenesa appeared positioned to fill that role after agreeing to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Browns in March. However, Cleveland declined to finalize the deal after concerns surfaced during his physical.

The Philadelphia Eagles eventually signed Epenesa in June. The 27-year-old spent his first six seasons with the Buffalo Bills, compiling 24 sacks, 53 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles in 91 regular-season games. Epenesa was primarily a rotational player in Buffalo but would have given Cleveland another proven option.

Jared Verse Headlines Browns’ New-Look Pass Rush

The Browns acquired Jared Verse as the centerpiece of the Garrett trade, giving them a potential long-term replacement on the edge. Cleveland also received a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection and a 2029 third-round pick in the deal. Verse was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first two seasons with the Rams.

Verse cannot be expected to replace Garrett on his own, which he has made clear. Garrett set the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks last season and consistently commanded double and sometimes triple-teams, creating opportunities for the rest of Cleveland’s defense.

The Browns instead want to build a deeper rotation of capable pass-rushers around Verse. Alex Wright is also expected to play a prominent role after signing a three-year, $33 million extension last November.

Wright produced a career-high 5.5 sacks last season while adding 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. He is now the longest-tenured member of Cleveland’s defensive line.

“Somebody gotta take control, like somebody has to take charge,” Wright said following the Garrett trade. “So, just trying to step into that role. It just don’t have to be me, it could be all of us. But I’m taking on that ownership, that just because he’s gone, that doesn’t mean the standard that he set since he’s been here, since he was a rookie, is going to change. We are all still going to work and be a top defense, we’re still going to just work our butts off.”

Browns Not Expected to Trade Key Veterans

The Browns could make minor moves as they shape the roster, but they are not expected to part with any key starters. Cabot reported that Cleveland has no plans to trade Denzel Ward or other prominent veterans.

A free-agent signing or a smaller deal involving a reserve player or late-round pick would be the more likely path. If the Browns opt to go the free agent path, some veteran players remain available. Jadeveon Clowney — who previously played for the Browns — Von Miller and Joey Bosa are notable names on the market ahead of training camp.

Cleveland’s quarterbacks and rookies reported to the team facility on July 23. The rest of the veterans are scheduled to arrive July 28, with the Browns holding their first full-team training camp practice the following day.